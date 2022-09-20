Parler Share
News
Prince Harry attends, as reviewing officer, the annual Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 6, 2019, in London.
Prince Harry attends, as reviewing officer, the annual Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 6, 2019, in London. (Max Mumby - Indigo / Getty Images)

The Humiliating Moment Harry Is Forced to Stand with Hands at Side While Family Performs Funeral Honor

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2022 at 6:37pm
Parler Share

Prince Harry was denied the ability to salute his grandmother Monday as Britain held a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, the prince’s grandmother.

According to protocol, only royal family members in uniform were allowed to salute the queen.

Prince Harry has served two tours in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and British Army Air Corps pilot, according to the New York Post.

However, he was not allowed to wear a uniform at most of the ceremonies for his grandmother’s funeral because he and his wife, Meghan Markle, walked away from the royal family and the duties of being a working royal to live in California.

Trending:
The Humiliating Moment Harry Is Forced to Stand with Hands at Side While Family Performs Funeral Honor

That led to the spectacle Monday of Prince Harry wearing a suit and holding his hands by his side amid salutes from his father, King Charles III and other royals including Princess Anne and Prince William.

Prince Andrew also did not wear a uniform to the queen’s funeral. Andrew was stripped of his royal duties after being accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit that was connected to a Jeffrey Epstein victim.

Many on Twitter said the prince had been wronged.

Related:
Prince Harry Appears to Insult His Father, The King, Behind Him During Queen's Funeral

As noted by the Post, Prince Harry and his wife were not in the front row of mourners during the funeral, but instead were in the second row.

Amid the debate on whether the prince should have been allowed to wear a uniform, Piers Morgan said common sense should have ruled, according to an Op-Ed Morgan wrote for The Sun.

“I’m not a fan of Prince Harry, to put it mildly. I think his behavior since quitting Britain and royal duty has been appallingly selfish, greedy and damaging to the monarchy. But one thing I will never begrudge him is the right to be properly respected for his military service which included two tours of Afghanistan.

Is Meghan Markle to blame for Harry's estrangement from the royal family?

“And I don’t think it’s right that he has been banned from wearing his uniform at events to commemorate the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote.

“I know the ‘rules’ say he can’t because only working royals can wear uniforms. But there are times when such protocol and rules need to be torn up, and common sense applied, and this is one of them,” Morgan wrote.

Last week, Prince Harry released a statement regarding the queen’s death on his website.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III,” the statement said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




The Humiliating Moment Harry Is Forced to Stand with Hands at Side While Family Performs Funeral Honor
Prince Harry Appears to Insult His Father, The King, Behind Him During Queen's Funeral
Gavin Newsom Vows to Run for President Under One Likely Condition: Report
Pro-Trans Activists Aggressively Confront Man Holding Baby: 'You're Raising a Little Fascist'
Watch: Hatchetman Terrorizes NYC McDonald's for Two Grueling Minutes - It's Ugly
See more...

Conversation