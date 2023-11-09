Humiliating: NBC's Attempt to Fact-Check DeSantis' Claim Gets Fact-Checked

Everyone knows that NBC News has become just another propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

But some of their attempts to underplay Republican accomplishments are downright comical.

On Wednesday, NBC “fact-checked” a claim made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in its “live updates” thread on social media during the Republican primary debate held in Miami by NBC News.

The news outlet posted a graphic of DeSantis with a caption that read, “Fact-checking Ron DeSantis’ claim that he evacuated over 700 Americans out of Israel.”

The top half of the graphic showed a picture of De Santis with a quote reading, “I sent planes over to Israel and I brought back over 700 people to safety.”

Fact-checking Ron DeSantis’ claim that he evacuated over 700 Americans out of Israel. https://t.co/ecNuIWbPji pic.twitter.com/yLPA7GGTH3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2023

In the bottom half of the graphic NBC News added a “fact check” that read, “This is half true. DeSantis signed an executive order that allowed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pay for Americans in Israel to fly back to the U.S. But the flights were organized by a nonprofit and DeSantis’ primary role was to fund the flights.”

“Nearly 700 people were evacuated, according to the governor’s office,” the fact check admitted.

Is the mainstream media a detriment to the United States? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (20 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

So which part of it was untrue?

The fact check admitted that DeSantis funded the flights so that they could be sent over to rescue civilians in Israel. It also admitted that the number of people that were rescued is accurate.

Did NBC expect DeSantis to fly the planes himself to constitute “bringing back the people”?

Or perhaps if DeSantis had stood on the tarmac and waved the planes off with a giant flag, NBC would consider his use of the words “I sent planes” accurate.

The Biden administration also chartered flights to bring people home from Israel. The big difference was that the Biden administration, with all the spending might of the federal government, actually made the American citizens stranded in the middle of a war zone pay for their own flights, as reported by Politico.

In contrast, DeSantis and Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills organized, paid for and sent out flights to bring Floridians home — for free.

Would NBC have fact-checked Biden if he had said he sent out flights to bring people home — even though he made them pay for their seats?

Mollie Hemingway, editor in chief of The Federalist, tweeted a mocking response to the NBC fact check, writing, “NBC ‘News,’ home of the Russia collusion scam and a thousand other info ops, gets community noted for a cartoonishly fake fact check of Ron DeSantis. Even their stupid ‘fact’ ‘check’ admits it’s true, while rating it somehow false.”

NBC “News,” home of the Russia collusion scam and a a thousand other info ops, gets community noted for a cartoonishly fake fact check of Ron DeSantis. Even their stupid “fact” “check” admits it’s true, while rating it somehow false. https://t.co/NuQid4SOMC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 9, 2023

The bias of the mainstream media makes it impossible for Americans, other than the ones who carefully follow Republican politics, to even have a chance of knowing the truth about the candidates in the race so that they can make informed decisions.

Under Elon Musk, X is doing some work to counter the media bias, but as popular as that social media platform is, it is just a single voice of unbiased truth amidst the cacophony of panderers and liars.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.