Humiliating Problem Spotted in Schumer, Warren, and Booker's Trump Attack Videos When They're Placed Side-by-Side

“May Heaven grant you enemies,” an old Confucian proverb reads, “and may they behave like Senate Democrats.”

OK, perhaps Confucius himself never uttered such a thing. But he should have.

Tuesday morning on the social media platform X, the Right Angle News Network posted side-by-side clips of Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Cory Booker of New Jersey all holding puny-sized microphones while spewing the same propaganda against President Donald Trump as they read from identical scripts.

WARNING: The following videos contain edited vulgar language that may offend some readers.

BREAKING – 3 democrat Senators Schumer, Warren, and Booker have been caught plagiarizing the same script word-for-word. pic.twitter.com/QmjgaiEwyZ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 4, 2025

Needless to say, they looked and sounded like buffoons as they exposed their own lack of originality and authenticity.

For sheer embarrassment, however, the style of their presentation paled in comparison to its substance.

Whoever wrote their script, for instance, thought it a good idea to begin and end by highlighting inflation.

Are Democrats going to lose Senate seats in 2026? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (182 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency,” the three buffoons said following identical introductions to their respective videos, “prices are up, not down.”

Next, they predictably attacked Trump for pardoning Americans persecuted in connection with the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Then, they took on X owner Elon Musk, head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. After all, what would a dishonest Democratic rant be without the usual lies about Musk?

In any event, they had to mention Musk and DOGE because their entire belly-laugh-inducing narrative depended on it.

“He’s fired thousands of essential government workers,” they said of Musk, “people literally working to make government more efficient and more accountable.”

How they all managed to repeat that line with straight faces defies understanding.

Moreover, Trump and Musk have shrunk the government because — you guessed it — they want tax cuts for billionaires!

Finally, with equal parts audacity and stupidity, the three buffoons returned to the inflation theme.

Trump and Musk, they said, would further enrich billionaires “while still leaving you to deal with rising costs, a housing crisis, and health care that’s getting more expensive and not less.”

Readers may view the three posts below.

Donald Trump promised to start lowering prices on DAY ONE of his presidency. He’s already broken that promise and he’s making life worse for American families. Trump’s agenda:

Billionaires win.

Families lose. Democrats are fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/SGkuVqFhCe — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 4, 2025

Trump promised to lower prices on day one, but costs have only gone up. pic.twitter.com/noe2uwKeTG — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 4, 2025

Trump promised he’d lower costs on day one. It’s just more sh*t that ain’t true. Trump, Musk, and the GOP have done nothing while prices have risen and the economy has slowed. From pardoning violent felons who attacked police to proposing a budget that would gut Medicaid,… pic.twitter.com/Iq3bYk49uW — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 4, 2025

Where does one even begin?

First and foremost, think about Democrats’ low regard for voters’ intelligence.

Those three senators began and ended by highlighting inflation. Meanwhile, every thinking American recognizes high costs as a problem inherited from former President Joe Biden’s catastrophic administration. Do Democrats really want to use that as their main point of attack against a new president? Apparently they do.

Second, the three senators did not even have to choke back laughter when they referred to “essential government workers.” They looked and sounded perfectly serious while uttering one of the most grotesque oxymorons in the history of language.

Finally, they trotted out the lamest of ancient Democratic talking points: tax cuts for billionaires.

American voters, of course, have enough good sense to recognize that Democrats have fully morphed into the party of oligarchy.

In fact, those “essential government workers” have somehow amassed incredible amounts of wealth while residing in Washington, D.C.’s swankiest suburban neighborhoods and voting in lockstep for Democratic candidates.

Thus, the three Democratic senators’ clownish videos could not have worked more to Trump’s advantage had he written their script himself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.