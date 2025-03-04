Share
Commentary

Humiliating Problem Spotted in Schumer, Warren, and Booker's Trump Attack Videos When They're Placed Side-by-Side

 By Michael Schwarz  March 4, 2025 at 12:19pm
“May Heaven grant you enemies,” an old Confucian proverb reads, “and may they behave like Senate Democrats.”

OK, perhaps Confucius himself never uttered such a thing. But he should have.

Tuesday morning on the social media platform X, the Right Angle News Network posted side-by-side clips of Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Cory Booker of New Jersey all holding puny-sized microphones while spewing the same propaganda against President Donald Trump as they read from identical scripts.

WARNING: The following videos contain edited vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Needless to say, they looked and sounded like buffoons as they exposed their own lack of originality and authenticity.

For sheer embarrassment, however, the style of their presentation paled in comparison to its substance.

Whoever wrote their script, for instance, thought it a good idea to begin and end by highlighting inflation.

“Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency,” the three buffoons said following identical introductions to their respective videos, “prices are up, not down.”

Next, they predictably attacked Trump for pardoning Americans persecuted in connection with the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Then, they took on X owner Elon Musk, head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. After all, what would a dishonest Democratic rant be without the usual lies about Musk?

In any event, they had to mention Musk and DOGE because their entire belly-laugh-inducing narrative depended on it.

“He’s fired thousands of essential government workers,” they said of Musk, “people literally working to make government more efficient and more accountable.”

How they all managed to repeat that line with straight faces defies understanding.

Moreover, Trump and Musk have shrunk the government because — you guessed it — they want tax cuts for billionaires!

Finally, with equal parts audacity and stupidity, the three buffoons returned to the inflation theme.

Trump and Musk, they said, would further enrich billionaires “while still leaving you to deal with rising costs, a housing crisis, and health care that’s getting more expensive and not less.”

Readers may view the three posts below.

Where does one even begin?

First and foremost, think about Democrats’ low regard for voters’ intelligence.

Those three senators began and ended by highlighting inflation. Meanwhile, every thinking American recognizes high costs as a problem inherited from former President Joe Biden’s catastrophic administration. Do Democrats really want to use that as their main point of attack against a new president? Apparently they do.

Second, the three senators did not even have to choke back laughter when they referred to “essential government workers.” They looked and sounded perfectly serious while uttering one of the most grotesque oxymorons in the history of language.

Finally, they trotted out the lamest of ancient Democratic talking points: tax cuts for billionaires.

American voters, of course, have enough good sense to recognize that Democrats have fully morphed into the party of oligarchy.

In fact, those “essential government workers” have somehow amassed incredible amounts of wealth while residing in Washington, D.C.’s swankiest suburban neighborhoods and voting in lockstep for Democratic candidates.

Thus, the three Democratic senators’ clownish videos could not have worked more to Trump’s advantage had he written their script himself.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
