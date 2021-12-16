Share
Commentary

In Humiliating Show on World Stage, US Ally Sides with China Over Biden

 By Abby Liebing  December 16, 2021 at 4:48pm
Share

The United State’s place on the world stage has been questioned over the past few weeks as world leaders have been holding meetings and taking sides, particularly in the midst of the growing tensions between China and the U.S.

But now, South Korea, the U.S.’s longtime ally, has deviated from America’s lead and will not be joining the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his government was “not considering” the boycott. The country hasn’t “received any requests from any countries, including the U.S., to participate,” he said, Bloomberg reported.

Naturally, China welcomed South Korea’s decision, interpreting it as a move in the spirit of friendship.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have been growing.

Trending:
Judge Hands Down Big Win to Gen. Flynn, Will Allow His Family to Sue CNN

Last week, the U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China due to gross human rights atrocities that China continues to commit, according to a Reuters report.

The diplomatic boycott has been encouraged by members of Congress and human rights advocacy groups. Unlike the more dramatic and comprehensive boycott of the Games under President Jimmy Carter in 1980, this form of boycott leaves athletes free to compete in Beijing.

China, of course, has heavily criticized this decision by the U.S.

“The US just wants to politicize sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation,” a statement from the spokesperson of the Chinese mission to the UN read, according to a BBC report. “The success of the Games does not rely on the attendance of a handful of countries’ government officials.”

Should South Korea have joined the boycott?

“No-one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be successfully held,” China’s Washington embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said, according to the BBC.

But others joined in condemning China’s human rights abuses.

Though the U.S. initially was alone in declaring the diplomatic boycott, Australia, Canada and the U.K. have since joined.

But China’s trading role in the Korean peninsula is monumental, which is probably why South Korea does not want to make an enemy out of the larger nation by joining the boycott. According to Bloomberg, China is Seoul’s largest trading partner.

“Clearly, our relations with China have some conflicting and competing aspects,” President Moon said, according to the Bloomberg report.

Related:
Outrage as Nike-Backed Dem Senator Tries to Kill Anti-Slave Labor Bill in the 11th Hour

But then he said that China’s “constructive efforts” are required for the denuclearization of North Korea, and for the “peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

But this abandonment from South Korea does not make Biden look good.

Biden has tried to take a strong stand on the international stage by standing up to China, but when the U.S.’s strongest Asian partner does not join, it’s a bad look.

However, though this diplomatic boycott may have fallen a bit flat without South Korea joining, in principle it’s still the right thing to do.

China’s abuse and cruel repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities living in the Xinjiang province is absolutely unacceptable.

Though the spirit of the boycott is correct, the Biden administration should be doing a lot more to stop China. And finding a way to get South Korea on board in standing against China is going to be crucial.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Pelosi's Handpicked January 6 Committee Hauled to Court After Thuggish Action Against Photojournalist
New Study Shows Moderna Vaccine Is Significantly More Likely to Cause Dangerous Side Effect
In Humiliating Show on World Stage, US Ally Sides with China Over Biden
Virologist: J&J's Vaccine Provides Virtually No Antibody Protection Against Omicron but J&J Still Confident
'It's Not Safe': Even a Gang Affiliate Thinks Dem-Run LA Has Become an Anarchic, Lawless Hellscape
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!