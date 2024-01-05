'Humiliating': UN Appoints Trans Activist as 'Women's Champion' Drawing Fire from 17 Different Women's Groups

It’s easy enough to joke, when a transgender man takes a title of some sort that would ordinarily belong to a woman, that men are so good at everything they even make better women.

A moment of levity might be permitted when it involves college sports or a meaningless sinecure. However, when a United Nations-affiliated charity devoted to women’s equality starts allowing men to act as its ambassador simply because they labor under the misapprehension they’re a woman and that’s good enough, it’s a little more difficult to be flippant.

In November, the Times of London reported, model Munroe Bergdorf was appointed the first “U.K. Champion” of U.N. Women U.K.

“I’m incredibly proud to step into my new role as a UN Women UK Champion,” the model said. “Working with the UN has been a personal ambition and dream of mine ever since I started working in the activism space over a decade ago. It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munroe (@munroebergdorf)

“I will use this role to further advocate for the progress, safety, inclusion and empowerment of all women and girls, of all communities and identities.

“I will continue to draw attention to the systemic and social impact of misogyny, transphobia and gender-based inequality within the U.K. — in order to help provide data and insight that contributes to forming tangible methods of tracking and countering it.”

The move flew under the radar until Dec. 28, when a letter signed by 17 women’s groups – headed by Fair Play for Women – addressed an open letter to U.N. Women U.K. in which they “register[ed] our dismay and disappointment at the appointment of a male activist” in the role of “U.K. Champion.”

Do agree the UN appointment is offensive? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (138 Votes) No: 7% (10 Votes)

“Munroe Bergdorf’s well-publicized activism is not pro-women. This person has objected to women making references to our female bodies,” the letter read.

“Yet many issues affecting women, such as [female genital mutilation], child marriage and forced marriage, reproductive rights, male violence against women and girls, rape as a war crime, pregnancy and maternity healthcare, and more, are inextricably linked with our female biology. How can this person be a champion of women if these issues are deemed unmentionable?”

Yes, while upper-crust U.N. bureaucrats in Merrie England can afford to treat women’s issues with a patina of wokeness that makes appointing a man to fill a women’s position fashionable, women around the world are suffering with issues of actual “misogyny” and “gender-based inequality” — which include forced mutilation of their genitalia, sexual assault and forced marriage as minors or adults.

The venue to address this, obviously, would be through an international organization – you know, like the United Nations.

Furthermore, as the letter noted, Bergdorf would have already been canceled – or “cancelled,” as the Brits might spell it – by liberal U.N. booster types were he not a transgender activist.

“Bergdorf resigned as an adviser on LGBT+ to the UK Labour Party after previous homophobic and racist posts on social media were revealed,” the letter noted.

“These included saying that ‘all white people’ are ‘violent racists’ and ‘f*** you, stupid dirty and smelly n***a.’ There are numerous examples of homophobic messaging, using expressions like f****t’ and ‘old poof,’ ‘hairy barren lesbian’ and ‘barren…hairy dyke.’”

As the Times notes, he was dropped by sponsor L’Oreal after the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia Unite the Right rally, which he blamed on (you guessed it) white people.

“Honestly, I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes, all white people,” he said.

“Because most of y’all don’t even realize or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of color. Your entire existence is drenched in racism.”

He was later reinstated by the cosmetics giant after (you probably guessed it again) the 2020 death of George Floyd in police custody, after which he accused L’Oreal of “gaslighting” people with their pro-Black Lives Matter statements.

“You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy,” he said in a social media post, according to National Review.

“I said just yesterday that it would only be a matter of time before RACIST AF brands saw a window of PR opportunity to jump on the bandwagon. . . I’m disgusted and writing this in floods of tears and shaking.”

Those “tears and shaking” got him an inclusion on the company’s U.K. Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board. Nice work.

So, in summary, not only did U.N. Women U.K. appoint a “champion” that isn’t even a woman, he’s a self-centered, self-promoting toxic male, to boot.

(Why does it seem most men pretending to be women fall under that description?)

The decision drew the ire of many, including the letter’s signatories and U.K.-based pundit Nana Akua, who called the move “humiliating and dispiriting” in a U.K. Daily Mail Op-Ed published Wednesday.

Appointing transgender ‘activist’ Munroe Bergdorf to represent British women would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous – it’s an appalling decision. Read my column @MailOnline What are your thoughts?https://t.co/Ljj88dlOA0 — Nana Akua (@Nanaakua1) January 3, 2024

“Don’t get me wrong, trans people deserve equal respect. But the fact is a trans woman is not a biological woman. We do not share the same life experiences or challenges,” Akua wrote, noting that this wasn’t just an aberration.

“In November last year there was outrage when trans woman and Labour activist Steph Richards was appointed CEO of an endometriosis charity,” she wrote. “Endometriosis is a disease of the female reproductive system and, as trans women do not have a uterus, she was clearly unsuitable for the role.”

“[T]he truth is, if we continually acquiesce to this ongoing gender confusion, we are setting the rights of women back decades. That is not a legacy I wish to leave for my daughter. And nor should the UN.”

But that’s the thing: As the woke left erases the line between man and women in the West, they turn a blind eye to legitimate women’s issues in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Wokeness requires them to give all “marginalized” groups a pass, no matter how much lip service they may pay to their plight.

Munroe Bergdorf’s appoint is more proof that the left only cares about women’s rights when it can be used to virtue-signal. And who better to do that than to elevate a man who claims to be a woman?

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.