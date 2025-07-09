Share
French President Emmanuel Macron, bottom center, and his wife Brigitte Macron, top center, disembark upon arrival at RAF Northolt in England on Tuesday. (Jeanne Accorsini - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Humiliating Video: Macron and His Wife Involved in Another Emasculating Airplane Incident

 By Bryan Chai  July 9, 2025 at 10:44am
Maybe the French first couple should consider traveling by bus?

Because French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, French first lady Brigitte Macron, are in the headlines for all the wrong reasons — again.

And yes, this bizarrely has to do with getting off a plane — again.

Macron, 47, and his wife, 72, landed in Britain on Tuesday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, for a three-day state visit with Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales.

That rote, otherwise innocuous bit of politicking, however, began on a rather odd note for Macron as he and his wife exited their aircraft.

The New York Post captured some video of the emasculating incident, which you can view for yourself below:

After leaving the plane first, Macron turned back to his exiting wife and offered his hand in chivalry to help the first lady descend the stairs and avoid any embarrassing stumbles.

Brigitte Macron apparently didn’t need her man’s help, as she casually ignored her husband to descend the stairs herself.

The embarrassing snafu comes just a month after the French first couple was videoed in a similarly embarrassing incident.

During a trip to Vietnam, Brigitte was caught on camera seemingly slapping her husband across the face before the two left the plane:

Emmanuel Macron, with much help from the French media, effectively buried that incident and dismissed it as a normal couple’s activity.

While Macron may want the incident to be memory holed, that hasn’t stopped other world leaders from commenting on the seemingly bizarre relationship between the much younger Emmanuel and much older Brigitte — including President Donald Trump.

“This week there was a video on board a plane that showed the first lady of France slapping her husband, Emmanuel Macron. Do you have any world leader to world leader marital advice?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump after the Vietnam incident.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” Trump responded to a room full of laughter.

The president clarified that he thought the Vietnam video was much ado about nothing, citing both the Macron’s as “two really good people” who he knew “very well.”

Trump’s fondness for the French first couple actually generated a few headlines again recently, when podcaster and pundit Candace Owens — who has long pushed the unfounded theory that Brigitte Macron is actually a man — claimed that the president personally called her to get her to back off the Macron’s.

