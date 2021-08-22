Path 27
Commentary

The Humiliation Never Stops Under Biden: Taliban Release Photo Mocking US Sacrifice... While Wearing Our Troops' Uniform

 By Isa Cox  August 22, 2021 at 5:59am
Path 27

As if things couldn’t possibly be any worse right now for President Joe Biden and the U.S., the Taliban are actually trolling him and every single American service member and veteran in a truly humiliating way.

An elite squad of Taliban fighters with captured American military uniforms took the opportunity to do a little photo shoot in the country the terror group just easily seized control thanks to Biden’s incompetence.

Fox News reported that the little-known Badri 313 Battalion has been highlighted in Taliban propaganda material sporting the American gear.

The photo that has received the most attention shows a team of fighters raising the Taliban flag in an apparent recreation of the historic photo that captured six Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Trending:
CNN Reporter Who Called Taliban 'Friendly' Gets Charged by Taliban Fighters with Gun

This is the Taliban force that Biden told us on Friday his administration is in “constant contact” with as the U.S. military on the ground scrambles to evacuate the thousands of American’s left in the terror group’s brand new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The Badri 313 Battalion, Fox noted, represents a new and modernized facet of the same old evil and immoral Taliban and has been delighted to show off the “war chest” of American gear it obtained after the Biden withdrawal.

Elias Yousif of the Center for International Policy, told The Hill that the imagery of these “elite” terrorist militiamen holds powerful weight and sends an unmistakable message to the world about Biden’s failures in Afghanistan.

Is Biden a disgrace to our nation?

“When an armed group gets their hands on American-made weaponry, it’s sort of a status symbol. It’s a psychological win,” he explained.

“Clearly, this is an indictment of the U.S. security cooperation enterprise broadly,” Yousif said. “It really should raise a lot of concerns about what is the wider enterprise that is going on every single day, whether that’s in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia.”

Earlier this week, a US official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that “everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now.”

Related:
Now We Know Why the UK Is Furious with Biden: He Must Be Held Accountable if This Is True

It didn’t have to be like this.

Our nation has the greatest, most advanced military in the history of the world. We saved the globe from fascism in WWII and now a terror group that we easily deposed 20 years ago has outsmarted our POTUS and mocked the forces under his command.

While the Taliban’s fancy new elite battalion was snapping photos of themselves in our gear, President Biden’s administration was trying to avoid even calling them the “enemy” as our own troops remain in Afghanistan hustling to save as many lives as they can.

And the government in Washington doesn’t even have their back.

It’s not just the Taliban that have insulted and mocked the fine men and women of the U.S. military with this humiliating photo.

It’s President Joe Biden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.




loading
Report: While Cooking Up Whitmer Kidnap Plot, Crooked FBI Tried to Implicate Innocent 3rd Party Man
New North American Carnivorous Flower Discovered Hiding in Plain Sight; Have You Ever Spotted One?
The Humiliation Never Stops Under Biden: Taliban Release Photo Mocking US Sacrifice... While Wearing Our Troops' Uniform
Photos: Anonymous Billboard Advertiser Trolls Biden for Afghanistan Failure, Stranding of Americans
Scientists Slam 'False Narrative' of WHO Official Who Tried to Kill Lab Leak Theory
See more...

Conversation