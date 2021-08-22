As if things couldn’t possibly be any worse right now for President Joe Biden and the U.S., the Taliban are actually trolling him and every single American service member and veteran in a truly humiliating way.

An elite squad of Taliban fighters with captured American military uniforms took the opportunity to do a little photo shoot in the country the terror group just easily seized control thanks to Biden’s incompetence.

Fox News reported that the little-known Badri 313 Battalion has been highlighted in Taliban propaganda material sporting the American gear.

The photo that has received the most attention shows a team of fighters raising the Taliban flag in an apparent recreation of the historic photo that captured six Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Taliban fighters release photo mocking iconic photo of US Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II. pic.twitter.com/TfGqdZurF0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 21, 2021

This is the Taliban force that Biden told us on Friday his administration is in “constant contact” with as the U.S. military on the ground scrambles to evacuate the thousands of American’s left in the terror group’s brand new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The Badri 313 Battalion, Fox noted, represents a new and modernized facet of the same old evil and immoral Taliban and has been delighted to show off the “war chest” of American gear it obtained after the Biden withdrawal.

Elias Yousif of the Center for International Policy, told The Hill that the imagery of these “elite” terrorist militiamen holds powerful weight and sends an unmistakable message to the world about Biden’s failures in Afghanistan.

“When an armed group gets their hands on American-made weaponry, it’s sort of a status symbol. It’s a psychological win,” he explained.

“Clearly, this is an indictment of the U.S. security cooperation enterprise broadly,” Yousif said. “It really should raise a lot of concerns about what is the wider enterprise that is going on every single day, whether that’s in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia.”

Earlier this week, a US official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that “everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now.”

It didn’t have to be like this.

Our nation has the greatest, most advanced military in the history of the world. We saved the globe from fascism in WWII and now a terror group that we easily deposed 20 years ago has outsmarted our POTUS and mocked the forces under his command.

While the Taliban’s fancy new elite battalion was snapping photos of themselves in our gear, President Biden’s administration was trying to avoid even calling them the “enemy” as our own troops remain in Afghanistan hustling to save as many lives as they can.

And the government in Washington doesn’t even have their back.

It’s not just the Taliban that have insulted and mocked the fine men and women of the U.S. military with this humiliating photo.

It’s President Joe Biden.

