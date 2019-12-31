Hundreds of Biden's Old Co-Workers Confirm They'd Rather Vote for Someone Else

Former Vice President Joe Biden seemingly has a good argument for Democratic voters ready to pick their party’s presidential nominee. His experience working in the White House is shared by only one other candidate in the entire 2020 race — President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately for Biden, hundreds of those who also worked under former President Barack Obama are making it clear that the former vice president isn’t their first choice for the office.

As of now, 231 people who worked in Obama’s 2008 campaign, his 2012 re-election campaign and his administration have voiced their support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bid for the White House. The list of Obama alumni was acquired by CNN and is headed by the 2008 campaign’s field director, Jon Carson.

Carson was no low-level organizer, either. After Obama’s victory in 2008, the former campaign operative was given a spot in the new administration as the director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Needless to say, many of these 200-plus people likely crossed paths with Biden or worked with him in some capacity.

Their endorsement of the Massachusetts senator, someone who can’t even keep her own family history straight, over Biden is an embarrassing blow.

“We are a group that really uniquely knows that electability is self-determining and that oftentimes it’s the people with the boldest vision and the most unlikely candidacies early on who can really shift the field,” Sara El-Amine, an Obama alumna who helped Carson organize the group, told CNN.

So proud to be an Obama alumnus and early @ewarren supporter 💪💪 https://t.co/m3bObGISCx — Sara El-Amine (@sara_ela) December 18, 2019

She said Warren “really has the zest and the grit and the gumption and the audacity that we loved that President Obama really embodied.”

Ouch.

Unfortunately for Biden, reports have surfaced that Obama is working with Warren behind closed doors to strengthen her campaign.

This shouldn’t come as a big shock to the former vice president, who has been unable to even secure an endorsement from his friend and former boss. Even after Biden hinted at throwing Obama a seat on the Supreme Court, an outright show of public support is still nowhere to be seen.

Of course, things could always get much worse for him.

Although Biden has held a steady lead in the polls since announcing his 2020 campaign, the tumultuous nature of this election means that anything can happen. His main opponents — Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and rising threat Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana — are all seemingly poised to score a major upset over him.

Biden’s chances haven’t been helped by a steady stream of gaffes and embarrassments during his campaign.

Along with apparent health problems and his seemingly struggling mind, he also has had to deal with an ugly amount of family issues that pose a major problem as the election grows nearer.

The most important hangup for Biden remains: Despite his work in the White House, if those with whom he worked closest can’t even voice their support, what does that say of his work in our nation’s capital?

