SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Hundreds Gather To Protest Ilhan Omar, CAIR Fundraiser

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 24, 2019 at 1:23pm
Modified March 24, 2019 at 2:01pm
Print

Protesters greeted Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Saturday as she appeared at a fundraising event for the Council of Islamic-American Relations of Greater Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Daily News estimated that there were several hundred protesters present.

They shouted slogans such as “Burn the Quran” and “Shame on you terrorists!” according to the Daily News’ Ariella Plachta.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were at the scene, though the LAPD did not reveal how many.

Banners placed by activist Laura Loomer were unfurled from balconies of a building near the Woodland Hills venue where Omar spoke, reading “Ilhan Hates Israel” and “CAIR Hates Jews.”

TRENDING: Diamond & Silk: Ocasio-Cortez’s Quick Fall from Grace Is Everyone’s Fault But Her Own

Omar, a Muslim, has been a lightning rod for protests ever since she made comments that spurred charges of anti-Semitism.

Is Rep. Ilhan Omar dividing Americans?

During her speech at the CAIR event, Omar linked President Donald Trump’s way of speaking to the recent attacks on two New Zealand mosques.

“We all kind of knew that this was happening,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“But the reason I think that many of us knew that this was going to get worse is that we finally had a leader in the White House who publicly says Islam hates us, who fuels hate against Muslims, who thinks it is OK to speak about a faith and a whole community in a way that is dehumanizing, vilifying,” she said.

Trump “doesn’t understand, or at least makes us want to think that he doesn’t understand, the consequence that his words might have,” Omar said, adding that she knows better.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Holding Private Fundraisers with Islamist Groups Linked to Terrorism – Report

“Some people like me know that he understands the consequences. He knows that there are people that he can influence to threaten our lives, to diminish our presence,” she said.

Omar also mocked those who protested against her.

“There are thoroughly fascinating people outside who for so many years have spoken about an Islam that is oppressive, an Islam that lessens and isolates its women, and today they gather outside to protest a Muslim woman who is in Congress,” she said.

“The irony in that is very entertaining to me.”

Omar added a brief denigration of those who marched as she spoke.

“I don’t think many of them realize that people like myself, and many of the people in this room, could care less about what they have to say, because we know who we are, and where we belong, and what we stand for,” she said.

Her bottom line to fellow Muslims was to be confrontational.

“I say raise hell, make people uncomfortable,” she said, the Daily News reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







US Troops Practice Storming Pacific Island in ‘Clear Signal’ to China
Breaking: Mueller Report ‘Did Not Establish’ Any Members of Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia
Hundreds Gather To Protest Ilhan Omar, CAIR Fundraiser
Alyssa Milano Calls for Boycott of Entire State After Lawmakers Try To Protect Unborn Babies
Pelosi Vows To Reject Classified DOJ Briefings on Mueller Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×