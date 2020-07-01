Hundreds of former staffers who worked for former President George W. Bush have formed a super PAC which they hope will help bring an end to the Trump administration.

The Hill reported a group calling itself 43 Alumni for Joe Biden launched on Wednesday and is made up of former senior Bush administration officials and other staffers.

The goal of 43 Alumni for Joe Biden, they say, is to “restore dignity” to the White House following the first three years of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Jennifer Millikin, who served in the General Services Administration for Bush, and also worked on his 2004 reelection campaign, is serving as somewhat of a de facto spokesperson for the super PAC.

According to Millikin, President Trump is a “danger” to the country, and the group of former Bush administration officials hopes to convince voters to elect former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We’re looking for the largest conglomerate of folks who want to help, whether it’s writing a check, making phone calls, helping to get out the vote, basic campaign 101,” she told The Hill.

“We just feel the time now is to restore dignity to the White House, and the current gentleman is not, so that’s why we’re supporting Joe Biden,” Millikin said.

“We just want to focus on the positives, and the positive message to us is we need a gentleman who actually acts like a leader and, again, restores dignity.”

Millikin also spoke to NBC News on Wednesday.

“We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The president is a danger,” she told the outlet.

Biden, of course, is far from a conservative, which leads to questions about the motives of former Bush administration officials who are working to elect him.

The former vice president has vowed to raise taxes on American families, CNBC reported, has been relatively quiet on demonstrators taking down historical monuments and has flipped-flopped his support for abortion.

The Democratic presidential nominee is also facing allegations of corruption, a credible sexual assault allegation and questions regarding his cognitive health.

Still, conservatives and other former staffers who worked for former President Bush are undeterred by Biden’s progressive positions, and they want to help him take down President Donald Trump in November.

On Biden’s progressive positions, Millikin was dismissive.

“He’s a good man,” she told The Hill.

“We as a group have policy differences with him. We’re just looking to have someone in the office who will stand up and act like a leader. We can debate the differences in the way we think about policies, we can have a robust debate, that’s what America’s for,” she said.

“But that’s not happening now, and we feel it will definitely happen with Joe Biden in office,” Millikin concluded.

According to the Trump administration, though, the 43 Alumni for Joe Biden PAC is the latest example of Beltway career politicians attempting to unseat the president.

“This is the swamp — yet again — trying to take down the duly elected President of the United States,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine told Reuters.

According to NBC News, it is unclear if former President Bush intends to support the PAC to unseat Trump.

A spokesman for Bush told Reuters the former president had retired “and won’t be wading into this election.”

