Syrian government fighters walk inside Al-Shaddadi prison, where red detainee suits lie on the ground, in the town of Shaddadeh, northeastern Syria, on Tuesday, a day after Syria's Interior Ministry said Islamic State group members escaped from the facility during clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Hundreds of ISIS Militants Stream Out of Prison After Guards Abandon Posts

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2026 at 1:28pm
What on paper was designed to be the handover of a Syrian prison holding Islamic State fighters turned into chaos as an estimated 200 captives broke free Sunday.

The incident took place as the central Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces reached an agreement that put Al-Shaddadi prison, along with other territory held by the SDF, under the control of the Syrian government, according to Fox News.

The deal was designed to extend the central government’s control to an area controlled by the Kurds that was at war with the government of former dictator Bashar al-Assad during the long-running Syrian civil war.

Prior to the agreement taking place Sunday, the United States and the SDF, which the U.S. supported when it battled the Islamic state for control of northeastern Syria, moved many fighters to other prisons considered more secure.

Reuters reported that about 600 Islamic State fighters were removed.

On Monday, when the transition from the SDF to the Syrian government took place, about 200 prisoners remained, Fox reported.

Local residents used the period between when SDF guards left their posts and Syrian forces arrived to help the Islamic State fighters escape.

“Most of these were low-level local fighters, not the hardened foreign fighters,” Fox quoted what it said was a “a well-placed source” as saying.

Fox reported U.S. forces were monitoring the transition.

Syrian officials said that as of Monday night, the prison was under Syrian control and fighters who escaped were being arrested, according to The New York Times.

Recriminations flew after the incident, with the SDF saying groups “affiliated” with the central government attacked the prison to release the Islamic State fighters.

The SDF noted that an attack on al-Aqtan prison in Raqqa left nine of its fighters dead.

The SDF also claimed that it was ignored when it called upon the U.S. for help after the prison escape.

A U.S. official denied the allegation.

The Times report noted that under the broader agreement, the Kurds are ceding control of government institutions,  gas, and oil fields to the central government.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
