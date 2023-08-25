Hundreds of New Yorkers Fight Back Against City's Plan to House Migrants in Converted School

Hundreds of New Yorkers protested a plan to house migrants in a Staten Island school Thursday evening into early Friday, according to WABC-TV.

New York City previously decided to begin housing migrants in what was previously used as the St. John Villa Academy, which the city bought in 2018, according to WABC-TV.

The city’s plan is to soon bring roughly 300 migrants into the converted school.

Authorities made three arrests associated with the protest, according to the outlet.

Locals are concerned about their community’s safety because it’s a residential area with two nearby schools, the report said.

Street outside St John Villa Academy taken over with protestors pic.twitter.com/TTT2HjApqQ — Victoria Manna (@Victoriamanna) August 23, 2023

The state has already served roughly 100,000 migrants, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday, when she sent a list of demands for help to the Biden administration.

Hochul asked Biden to expedite work permits for the migrants, give additional funds to help them go to school, help with erecting more shelters, provide reimbursements for National Guard deployments and payments for future costs of their presence.

“This crisis is not slowing down. That’s why today, I sent a formal request to the @WhiteHouse to take a series of actions to support the more than 100,000 asylum seekers in New York,” Hochul tweeted Thursday.

For more than a year, we have faced an unprecedented surge in asylum seekers coming to New York. This crisis is not slowing down. That’s why today, I sent a formal request to the @WhiteHouse to take a series of actions to support the more than 100,000 asylum seekers in New York. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

The White House, however, is apprehensive to meet all of those demands, blaming New York’s migrant crisis on congressional inaction.

“Without Congressional action, this Administration has been working to build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system and has worked to identify ways to improve efficiencies and maximize the resources the federal government can provide to communities across the country to support the flow of migrants,” a White House spokesperson told the DCNF Thursday.

