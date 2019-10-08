SECTIONS
Hundreds of Police Officers Flood Courtroom as Suspect in 'Brutal' Attack on Cop Is Arraigned

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 8, 2019 at 2:42pm
More than 200 Rochester, New York, police officers crowded into a courtroom on Tuesday for the arraignment of a suspect accused of a “brutal” knife attack against a 23-year veteran of the force last week.

Keith Williams, 28, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Williams allegedly punched Wright in the face and stabbed him with an 8-inch bladed knife “multiple times upon his face, left eye and lower body, causing serious physical injuries which were deemed to be life threatening,” court documents read, according to the newspaper.

Wright had responded to a domestic disturbance call on Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly hiding under a bed when the officer arrived, but got up and tried to run out of the room from Wright.

Williams attacked when the policeman tried to stop him.

The accused was treated and released from the hospital for the injuries he received in the melee.

Wright remained in intensive care at Rochester General Hospital in stable condition, as of Monday, WHAM-TV reported.

Hundreds of officers were on-hand for Williams’ arraignment, during which the judge ruled the accused was to be held in custody without bail.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder to support Denny,” Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said, adding that it must be clear that “an assault on a police officer won’t be tolerated.”

Following the arraignment, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said, “Every single one of those members of law enforcement, they go out every day and they work diligently to make sure that our citizens are protected.”

“Officer Wright was just doing his job. He was responding to a domestic call. … He’s lucky he’s alive,” she added.

The Greater Rochester International Airport lit its canopy in blue on Monday to show the city’s support for the wounded officer.

The airport plans to keep the canopy blue throughout Wright’s hospitalization.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo also issued a statement in support of the officer.

“On behalf of our entire community, we extend our hopes and prayers to Officer Wright,” she said. “The men and women of the Rochester Police Department are among the bravest around – they have our backs, and we have theirs.”

Wright’s family released a statement over the weekend:

“We would like to thank everyone for their support in this difficult situation. We are humbled by the outpouring of genuine concern and compassion from his brothers and sisters in blue, the medical staff at Rochester General, and his family and friends.

“The overwhelming support is a true testament of Denny’s character … a caring, giving officer who always did and always will place the safety of others before his own. On behalf of our loving Denny, thank you and please keep him in your prayers.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
