Hundreds of Protesters Show Up at Disney Headquarters with 'Boycott' Message

Disney has been more vocal recently about politics and its social agenda and now it is facing a backlash.

Protesters arrived outside of Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., on the evening of April 6 to speak out against the entertainment giant’s left-leaning stances, KTTV News reported.

Organized by a group called “Hold the Line,” the protest was related to Disney’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights Education bill, popularly mislabeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The bill, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on March 28, prohibits teachers in Florida from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to children in kindergarten through third grade, the Associated Press reported.

In response to the bill, Disney declared that they would work to overturn the law, CNBC News reported.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the company said in a statement. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Furthermore, Disney executives have been explicitly pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda in all their content, as the videos that journalist Christopher Rufo tweeted showed.

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The protesters who gathered in Burbank were there to push back against Disney’s increasingly “woke” agenda and promoted boycotting Disney.

“I just want to protect children,” attendee Marcos Zelada Rosas told KTTV. “I don’t think that Disney promoting these task forces that are trying to include the LGBTQ agenda on them at such a young age is a good idea.”

Other protesters held signs reading “boycott Disney,” Newsweek reported.

One woman who said she is a Disney employee even joined the protest and said it is becoming increasingly difficult and political to work there.

“I’m a cast member here, well for Disneyland actually, I have been with them for quite a long time,” the woman said.

“It has gotten very political and has gotten very hard to be who you are. It has gotten very hard to be someone who has conservative values,” she said.

“Someone who believes in the right to choose, somebody who believes it is okay to stand up for righteousness. It is okay to stand up to righteousness,” she added. “Any Disney cast members that are afraid to be bold, afraid to be courageous, stand up.”

BREAKING: A conservative Disney Employee says “it’s gotten very hard to be someone with conservative values” working for Disney in front of the Disney HQ in Burbank CA MORE: https://t.co/Yat4MkR9j4 pic.twitter.com/wLVOGFJQMj — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 7, 2022

Another video from the protest that was tweeted shows the crowds chanting “boycott Disney.”

BREAKING: Protesters gather in front of the Disney HQ in Burbank CA chanting “BOYCOTT DISNEY!” pic.twitter.com/hKVp2ufGBQ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 7, 2022

Disney has not released any statements yet related to this protest.

