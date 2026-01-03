Share
News
This photograph shows the illuminated Notre-Dame Cathedral in Charles on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2025 in north-central France.
This photograph shows the illuminated Notre-Dame Cathedral in Charles on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2025 in north-central France. (Jean-Francois Monier - AFP / Getty Images)

Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petition Against Macron Swapping Notre Dame Stained Glass with Modern Replacements

 By Michael Austin  January 3, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

The world watched in horror as Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, sustained heavy fire damage in 2019.

But only one year after the church was reopened to the public, hundreds of thousands of people are fighting to preserve the historic site — not from fire, but from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The official wants to replace the stained glass windows in six of the seven chapels on the south aisle with more modern alternatives, according to a report from The Christian Post.

Macron’s desire for a “contemporary gesture” and a “21st century mark” on Notre-Dame would be driven by a competition in which members of the public could submit ideas for their designs.

A petition against the proposal has earned more than 331,000 signatures as of Dec. 30.

The petition argued that the windows, designed by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, are integral to Notre-Dame’s Gothic architecture.

“Here there is a search for architectural unity and a hierarchy of space that is an integral part of his work, and one of the aims of the work was to rediscover it,” the petition said.

“In fact, the work in progress includes cleaning and consolidating all the stained glass windows.”

The windows were not damaged by the fire, and the French Ministry of Culture previously vowed not to tamper with them.

Macron has expressed support for moving the windows to the museum in the Hôtel-Dieu, but the petition said that such a plan would still needlessly disrupt the church’s design.

Related:
Legal Expert Jonathan Turley Explains Why Indictment Contents Should Terrify Maduro

“After all, these stained glass windows, which are — deliberately — purely decorative compositions with geometric decorations, are only of interest in situ, as an integral part of the architecture,” the petition continued.

“They would have no meaning outside the architecture, and would take up a very large space in the rooms of the Hôtel Dieu, preventing other works from being displayed there, without any benefit to the public,” it added.

The petition asked whether the countless people around the world who made the restoration of Notre-Dame possible “will accept that its restoration be altered by Emmanuel Macron’s desire to leave his mark on it.”

“The signatories of this petition are therefore calling for the Ministry of Culture’s initial decision to retain the stained glass windows designed by Viollet-le-Duc in the cathedral to be respected, and for the President of the Republic’s decision to equip six of the seven chapels in the south aisle with contemporary stained glass windows to be abandoned,” the petition concluded.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Longtime Minnesota Pastor Dies After Helping Driver Stuck Outside His Church
75-Year-Old Woman Criminally Charged in Scotland for Holding Sign Near Abortion-Performing Hospital
Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petition Against Macron Swapping Notre Dame Stained Glass with Modern Replacements
New York Parents Say Kids Freeze During Rides to School Because of Electric Buses
Trump Admin Rolls Out Big Beautiful Bill's Health Savings Accounts That Lower Taxable Income, Earn Interest
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation