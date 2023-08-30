Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says the only way to prevent another world war festering from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is to bring back former President Donald Trump.

Orbán made the comments while speaking to journalist Tucker Carlson, who posted the wide-ranging interview Tuesday on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“So, if you were in charge of NATO — if you were, say, Joe Biden — what would your next move be in the war in Ukraine?” Carlson asked. “What would you do?”

“Peace. Immediately,” Orbán replied. “Call back Trump. That’s the only way out.”

“Because, you know, you can criticize him for many reasons — I understand all the discussion — but, you know, the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belonged to him.”

The conservative leader pointed out that Trump was the only American president in recent years to not engage in a foreign war.

Moreover, he noted, Trump wisely remained on speaking terms with foreign adversaries, such as North Korea and Russia, and this pragmatic approach deterred aggression.

“He did not initiate any new war,” Orbán said. “He treated nicely the North Koreans and Russia — even the Chinese, you know. He delivered a policy which was the best one for [the] Middle East, the Abraham Accords. So that was a very good foreign policy.”

Viktor Orbán, PM of Hungary, a NATO Member, on what he would do if he was in charge: “Peace immediately. Call back Trump.” “Trump is the man who can save the Western world and probably all human beings on the globe.” Orbán knows Trump can and will prevent full-scale WW3. pic.twitter.com/0vDxALfcID — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 29, 2023

Orbán said he understands that some people dislike Trump’s personality, but the 45th president’s foreign policy was stellar because it maintained global stability.

“You know, he’s criticized that he’s not, you know, he’s not educated enough to understand the world politics. This is not the case,” the prime minister said. “Facts count. And his foreign policy was the best one for the world in the last several decades I have seen.”

According to Orbán, the Russian invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if Trump had been president. Essentially, he suggested that President Joe Biden‘s weak leadership emboldened Russian aggression.

“If he would have been the president at the moment the Russian invasion started, it would be not possible to do that by the Russians,” Orbán said.

“So Trump is the man who can save the Western world — and probably the human beings in the globe as well.”

Like the former president, Orbán is an unapologetic patriot who’s proud of his country’s heritage.

Like Trump, the prime minister has been viciously attacked by the globalist corporate media for trying to protect his nation’s borders.

Orbán, a lawyer and military veteran, said the Russia-Ukraine war could end now if the United States stopped egging on the aggression by sending money and weapons to Ukraine.

“First, [the United States] should admit, probably publicly acknowledge, that the key is in your hands,” he said. “So if the United States would like to have a peace, the next morning there is a peace.”

“Because it’s obvious that the Ukrainians, the poor Ukrainians on their own, they are not competitive in this war. So if there is no money and there is no equipment from the West — and especially from the United States — the war is over. The solution is in your hand. It’s in the hand of your president … The United States can do it. Nobody else.”

Ep. 20 Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. pic.twitter.com/LOzpMrQNIz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 29, 2023

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it was sending another $250 million to bankroll the Ukraine war.

NEWS: AIM-9M Missiles, $250 Million in Additional Security Assistance Headed for Ukraine

https://t.co/OFkA37tvQN — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2023

Before the latest round of funding, U.S. aid to Ukraine topped $135 billion, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This jaw-dropping glut of U.S. tax dollars being sent overseas to protect another nation’s borders while ours remain under siege is another sickening reminder of Biden’s abject corruption and inexcusable ineptitude.

The 80-year-old career politician is blithely bankrolling a foreign war while Americans struggle with crushing inflation and terrifying crime waves. He has to go.

