A fight broke out inside an AMC Theatre in Pompano Beach, Florida, on July 10. The incident was caught on video and authorities are hoping someone will help identify the perpetrator of the attack on a 63-year-old man, according to WOFL-TV.







The 63-year-old had purchased VIP tickets for the latest “Mission Impossible” film. VIP status included advanced seating. When the couple arrived, two people were already sitting in their seats, according to WOFL.

The victim of the attack told officials that he had politely asked the man and woman who were in the reserved seats to move. The suspect became hostile. He stood up and got in the older man’s face, as seen in the video. The older man was forced to take a step back. He lost his balance on the theatre stairs and fell.

The suspect then stood over the older man and was seen punching him in the face. Luckily, some of those witnessing the incident rushed to the older man’s rescue and pulled the suspect off him.

Officials said that the victim suffered injuries to his head and face, according to the TV news outlet.

This might seem like small potatoes in a country where violent acts are blasted out through multimedia outlets to be shared on social media. What if it happened to you? Would be grateful to the people who came to your rescue? You might wonder what ever happened to going out to a movie to escape reality and enjoy a Tom Crusie action film.

The reality is that the moral fabric in America is threadbare. Acts of random violence are more and more common.

And movie theater violence is becoming commonplace.

Is there a blatant disrespect for law and order in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2792 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

Ranker lists the “Top Ten Most Violent Movie Theatre Attacks.” The 2012 “Dark Knight Rising” shooting in Aurora, Colorado, came in No. 1 because it was big news. But have you heard about the man shot for talking at a 2008 showing of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button?” How about the stabbing of a moviegoer at a screening of “Shutter Island” in 2010? In 2009 someone committed suicide at a showing of “The Watchmen.”

The list goes on and continues to grow. Taken together, can all these acts be counted as random? I don’t think so. Might one go so far as to call it socially engineered? They might.

What do you get when you combine the progressive campaign against law enforcement, the takeover of the education system by progressive radicals who see our schools as social engineering farms, and so-called conservative news outlets like Fox News matching employee donations to places like the Satanic Temple, Planned Parenthood and the Trevor Project?

It’s obvious to those who have eyes to see. The progressive left is sending a clear message to society at large, “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.” The quote is attributed to none other than Aleister Crowley, the 20th-century occultist who was called the “wickedest man in the world.”

Demonic forces have been at work in America for some time. If that sounds like a rant from an unhinged religious wingnut, you might want to pause and take a look around. People are now saying that men can have babies. Pedophiles want to be called Minor Attracted Persons. Progressive Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson can’t define what a woman is. Too many corporations — one is too many — try their best to confuse and sexualize children.

You get the picture. It can be overwhelming. A lot of good people don’t want to deal with it. They want to get on with their lives and ignore the madness, hoping it will pass.

But it won’t. Not unless everyone who believes there is a moral order inherent in the universe and that the moral order was put in place by an omnibenevolent God takes a stand.

The witnesses who came to the 63-year-old man’s rescue in the theatre took a stand. That’s what the person who recognizes the perpetrator of the attack and calls the police to report it will do. Maybe they already have and the perp has been arrested. If so, there’s one more victim of the left’s moral relativism campaign off the streets. Maybe he’ll find God in jail.

John Stuart Mills said, “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends than that good men should look on and do nothing.” If you are a good man — or woman — don’t be the guy who doesn’t do anything. Or maybe you aren’t so good after all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.