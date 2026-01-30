Hunter Biden Argues He's Not Legally Obligated to Communicate with His 7-Year-Old Daughter in New Court Filing

Hunter Biden says being a bad dad is his right and no one can make him change.

Biden and former stripper Lunden Roberts have been at odds for most of the life of 7-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, the child he fathered with Roberts. The child’s story is paved with court hearings over paternity and support that were solved, for a time, in a 2023 settlement.

Earlier this month, Roberts asked an Arkansas judge to have Hunter Biden arrested for violating the agreement, as noted by the Daily Mail, which noted that one of the terms of the agreement was that former President Joe Biden’s son would meet with the girl.

But Hunter Biden’s legal team now says that will not happen.

“Any failure to communicate with the Child is not punishable by contempt, as the Order does not order Defendant to communicate with the Child,” attorney Brent Langdon wrote in a filing to respond to Roberts, according to the New York Post.

‘Classless’ Hunter Biden refuses to speak with his daughter, 7, with Lunden Roberts: court docs https://t.co/rqz2e4qPwx pic.twitter.com/jwqkSCXqGq — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2026

Roberts had said that despite a promising beginning, in 2024, “suddenly and without warning or explanation, Mr. Biden ghosted sweet, little MC1—who was then only five-years-old,” the Mail reported. The girl is referred to as MC1, or Minor Child 1, in court documents.

“It is axiomatic that no one can force Mr. Biden into being a good dad for MC1, but this court can make it so that MC1 has, at least, the same level of support as MC1’s younger half-brother,” Roberts’s lawyer wrote.

The response from Biden’s attorney said the allegations advanced “are not relevant” to the demand from Roberts that Hunter Biden be held in contempt or her efforts to increase his child support.

Biden currently pays $5,000 per month in child support.

Roberts alleged that Hunter Biden failed to keep his word as outlined in the agreement that the girl would either be given Hunter Biden’s paintings or the proceeds from the sale of any of his works.

But Biden’s filing says the agreement never gave a date when he was to hand over his artwork.

“Even if no paintings had been given to the Child to date, such would not violate the Order, because as long as thirty paintings are assigned to the Child by Defendant will have complied with the Order,” Langdon wrote.

In musing about the failure of Hunter Biden to leave what the New York Post called the “lamelight,” columnist Miranda Devine noted that he “will always be the butt of the joke.”

“Instead of slithering away into obscurity once his father’s power was extinguished, the ex-first son has hardly been out of the news,” she wrote, citing Roberts’s description of Hunter Biden’s steadfast refusal to be a decent father.

“Ms. Roberts has reached out to Mr. Biden numerous times about [Navy] asking to speak with him, but the defendant, in classic, classless form, refuses to respond,” she noted, adding that Roberts wrote in her bid to have Biden arrested for contempt.

Roberts noted that the Biden family is “prosperous,” and Hunter (mysteriously) “has access to a lavish lifestyle,” Devine wrote.

Hunter Biden’s other children “live at a means above that of the average American. For Thanksgiving 2025, the Biden family (minus [Navy], who is not allowed to participate in family activities) gathered at an exclusive Nantucket locale. Additionally, all of Mr. Biden’s children except [Navy] were seen at renowned Nantucket restaurants,” Roberts wrote in her filing.

Devine called the court papers Roberts filed “a blistering indictment from a woman who has been almost farcically loyal to Hunter in the hope that her daughter might be accepted as a Biden,” adding, “One day, she may thank her lucky stars she hasn’t.”

