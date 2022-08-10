Share
Hunter Biden Arrives at Resort Island with Joe for Summer Vacation - He's Under DOJ Investigation

 August 10, 2022
Hunter Biden joined President Joe Biden for a summer vacation trip on Wednesday, boarding Air Force One for a flight to a South Carolina resort island.

Hunter appeared jovial as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, laughing and joking with his father.

The Bidens are slated for a week-long getaway at Kiawah Island, an affluent vacation spot known for its private beaches and premium golf courses, according to Reuters.

The younger Biden is currently under Department of Justice investigation.

Biden has pledged not to interfere with the DOJ probe into his son, according to ABC News.

Federal prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges against Hunter.

According to a CNN report, federal prosecutors are eyeing the possibilities of tax and gun charges against the younger Biden.

Will Hunter Biden even be charged by the DOJ?

The DOJ pivoted to the tax and gun charges after a probe initially focused on Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

Biden reportedly lied on a firearm background check form in a 2018 Delaware gun store purchase.

A source familiar with Biden’s alleged illegal gun purchase told Politico that Hunter claimed that he wasn’t a drug user in order to buy a revolver at a Delaware gun store. Federal law requires gun buyers to confirm that they aren’t users of illegal substances.

Biden’s daughter-in-law Hallie Biden later threw the lethal weapon into a trash can.

As president, Joe Biden has considerable influence over the Department of Justice and the Attorney General.

A vacation trip with the target of a federal investigation would normally be considered inappropriate for the president.

The Biden getaway comes just days after former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was raided by FBI agents as a result of a document dispute.

President Biden has proven capable of making time in his schedule for frequent vacations, often traveling to his Delaware beach house.

The president’s family arrived in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Bidens boarded a presidential helicopter to transit to Kiawah Island.

Conversation