Hunter Biden Asked About His Crack Use to His Face After Hearing
Hunter Biden was asked questions about what kind of crack cocaine he enjoys smoking after he stormed out of a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.
The 53-year-old made an appearance at his contempt of Congress hearing that seemed to take both the media and lawmakers by surprise.
The son of President Joe Biden was called to testify by House Republicans late last year but he refused, instead reading a statement outside the Capitol.
After some tough questions by Republicans on Wednesday, Hunter Biden left the hearing.
Reporters followed him along the way asking questions.
It is not quite clear who, but someone could be heard asking the son of the president about his past drug abuse.
“What kind of crack do you normally smoke?” a male voice asked Biden as reporters converged on him.
A moment later, the same person asked, “What kind of crack do you use, Mr. Biden?”
In a follow-up, the man inquired, “Are you on crack today?”
Someone asks Hunter Biden: “Are you on crack today?” pic.twitter.com/pkBtlshjjR
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 10, 2024
Biden did not answer the question, but the moment went viral on the social media platform X.
MUST WATCH: “What kind of crack do you normally smoke, Mr. Biden?”
Hunter’s face. 😂
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 10, 2024
“Hunter, what’s your favorite kind of crack? Are you on cricket today?”
A brilliant reporter asking Hunter Biden the same questions I would. pic.twitter.com/6xKzLHD1fv
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2024
REPORTER TO HUNTER: “What kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/L2sFJMPWwE
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024
The committee later voted along party lines to recommend to the full house that Hunter Biden be held in contempt – hours after he faced tongue lashings from Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
Nancy Mace tells Hunter Biden he has no balls. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wzRFuHDAHM
— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 10, 2024
Hunter Biden ran from me scared. Why? Because I deliver the truth.
And here it is: pic.twitter.com/LUcDlVA9D1
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2024
NBC News reported the vote to slap the younger Biden with a contempt charge was 23-14.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.