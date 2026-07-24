Hunter Biden Blasts CNN's Jake Tapper as a 'Poor Journalist' and a Terrible Person in NSFW Comments

Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, has never sugar-coated his ill feelings toward CNN’s Jake Tapper.

In 2025, Tapper co-authored “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

Wednesday on former CNN host Don Lemon’s podcast, the younger Biden, in a series of remarks punctuated by occasional expletives, blasted Tapper as a “poor journalist” and a horrible human being.

“Were you friends with Jake Tapper?” Lemon asked about 30 minutes into the interview.

“No,” the younger Biden replied, adding that he had known Tapper for a quarter century.

“How’d you feel about the book?” Lemon then asked.

The former first son did not hold back.

“Look, here’s what I’d like to say about that, is I think that, um, Jake is, um, a complete and utter, uh, a**hole,” he said. “I think that he is, um, a really poor journalist.”

Biden also took aim at Tapper personally.

“And beyond that,” the former president’s son continued, “I don’t think he’s a very decent human being. As a person, I don’t like Jake. And so, I guess, what normally someone, when asked a question like that, like me, is supposed to say is like, ‘Oh, well, you know, here’s how I feel about it.’ I think he’s full of f***ing s***. That’s what I think.”

Moments later, Biden explained the reasons for his bitterness.

“What Jake espoused and has continued, and the way that he has spoken about me, the way he has spoken about my mother, the way that he has spoken about my father, the idea that I would tell you — and be full of s*** like everybody else usually is, and say, ‘Well, you know, I’d like to respect Jake’s long career in journalism and, you know, he’s done good things before’ — you know what? I don’t have to say that. I’m not running for anything.”

Biden added that he has a “real personal grievance” with Tapper.

When Lemon asked what Biden would say to Tapper, the former first son replied that he would say exactly what he just said.

Then, Biden looked into the camera.

“Jake, I do not like you,” he said. “I don’t like you at all. And I have a whole host of reasons why. And that’s final.”

Readers may view the full interview here, though a language warning obviously applies. The relevant segment began around the 29:50 mark.

Of course, the younger Biden merely amplified his father’s past comments.

For instance, according to The Hill, in May 2025 the former president sounded pugnacious when asked about the book co-authored by Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson.

“You can see that I’m mentally incompetent, I can’t walk — and I can beat the hell out of both of them,” the former president told reporters while smirking.

Likewise, the younger Biden has spoken of Tapper with similar disdain in past interviews.

“What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything?” the former president’s son asked in a July 2025 interview. “He has the smallest audience on cable news.”

“His rating just went to s*** after he put the book out,” the younger Biden added.

Tapper co-authored the book after spending years defending the former president against charges of cognitive decline.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.