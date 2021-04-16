When Hunter Biden’s memoir was published last week, the establishment media attempted to drum up massive support for it. According to the numbers, however, their efforts largely failed.

Publishers Weekly reported that the book, titled “Beautiful Things: A Memoir,” sold just 10,638 copies in its first week. That trailed 11 other books in the hardcover nonfiction category.

It was well behind “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” a book by Fox News host Shannon Bream that sold 32,686 copies in the same week, as Fox News pointed out.

If one just listened to the establishment media, he might assume that this memoir was set to be one of the biggest releases of the year. On April 7, CNN published an opinion piece titled “Hunter Biden’s story is a window into America’s soul.”

You can’t make up headlines like that.

The puff piece featured author Nicole Hemmer drooling over Hunter Biden’s memoir while chastising former President Donald Trump for criticizing the son of Democratic rival Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

In giving background for the book, Hemmer described a moment on the presidential debate stage when Trump pointed out Hunter Biden’s drug problem.

“Joe Biden responded to the insults during the debate by coming to Hunter’s defense,” she said. “‘My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,’ he explained, pivoting to the heart of the matter rather than detailing why Trump was wrong.”

Hemmer said the president’s son mentions this moment in the memoir, and she assured the reader that Americans will resonate much more with Hunter Biden’s story than they will with Trump’s.

“It demonstrated the stark difference between the two candidates — one fueled by grievance, the other by empathy — and also showed how sharply Americans’ attitudes toward addiction have shifted in recent years,” she said.

Hemmer was not the only media member to fawn over the memoir’s release. According to The Daily Wire, Hunter Biden took part in interviews with Anthony Mason on “CBS This Morning,” Tracy Smith on “CBS Sunday Morning” and Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote the book.

“CNN’s Brian Stelter, who praised Biden’s book in his newsletter, called Biden’s book ‘breathtaking’ and ‘extraordinary’ on his show ‘Reliable Sources,'” it reported.

As it turns out, Americans do not seem to have much interest in reading a memoir written by a serial liar. Usually, a story about overcoming addiction involves a character who has turned his life around, not one who continues to be embroiled in controversy.

Hunter Biden is still under investigation by the FBI regarding his finances. That includes allegations that he used his father to profit from business dealings in China and Ukraine.

According to CBS News, the investigation has been ongoing since 2018, but Hunter Biden conveniently claimed he had no knowledge of it until December 2020, after his father was declared the winner of the election.

While many questions surrounding him remain unanswered, the establishment media has attempted to paint the president’s son as some sort of glorious figure who has emerged from the ashes to tell his story of redemption.

In a further attempt to distract from these remaining questions, Hunter Biden used portions of his book to attack Trump’s children, The Daily Wire reported.

“Do you think if any of the Trump children ever tried to get a job outside of their father’s business that his name wouldn’t figure into the calculation?” he asked in the memoir. “My response has always been to work harder so that my accomplishments stand on their own.”

What Hunter Biden is trying to say here is, “Let’s stop talking about how I used my father’s name for profit and instead shift the focus to the Trump children.”

At this point, many Americans have read enough about him to know that he is not exactly a stand-up guy.

Despite the liberal media’s attempt to recast him, most Americans appear to have little motivation to entertain a memoir from the disgraced son of the president.

