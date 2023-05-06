Share
News
President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, are seen in a file photo from August 2022. Hunter Biden is reportedly considering starting a legal defense fund to raise as much as $10 million.
President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, are seen in a file photo from August 2022. Hunter Biden is reportedly considering starting a legal defense fund to raise as much as $10 million. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Hunter Biden Clashing with His Dad's Administration Over a Key Move as the Walls Close In: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 6, 2023 at 7:31am
Share

Hunter Biden could be on the brink of creating a legal defense fund to deal with his legal bills, according to a new report.

The fund is part of a more aggressive strategy by Hunter Biden and his legal team to face congressional investigations and any potential criminal charges in a far more aggressive manner than in the past, according to Axios.

However, that strategy is not in keeping with what the White House might want, the report noted.

In January, NBC reported that a legal defense fund for Hunter Biden might need to raise $10 million to cover his legal bills.

But the prospect of a legal defense fund that solicits cash for the son of President Joe Biden concerns some.

Trending:
Twitter Forced to Pull Out the History Book After Joe Biden Lies to the American People Once Again

“For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing,” Anthony Coley, a former top spokesman for the Justice Department said, according to Axios.

“Without these type of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House,” he said.

Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush, was cited by Axios as a possible chair for the fund.

“That whole issue is something I’m not commenting on. I get lots of calls from lots of people,” Painter told the news outlet.

Will Hunter Biden be indicted?

Although legal defense funds are not uncommon, as The Washington Post noted, “disclosures around such funds are often opaque, which could raise questions about who is donating and whether, in this case, they are doing so to curry favor with the White House.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters savaged the concept on “The Five” on Friday.

“This is better than the painting scam,” he said, referring to the high prices paid for Hunter Biden’s artwork.

“You set up a legal defense fund, and you can take that money and do anything you want with it,” Watters said. “He can get escorts with it. He can pay child support with it. He can buy a house in Malibu with it.”

“This is just another Hunter Biden scam,” Watters said.

Related:
Federal Prosecutors' Telltale Meeting Means the Jig May Be Up for Hunter Biden: Report

The Axios report noted that Hunter Biden has been taking a more aggressive approach to the allegations against him since attorney Abbe Lowell was hired in December.

In January, Lowell, longtime Biden lawyer Bob Bauer, White House senior advisor Anita Dunn, who is Bauer’s spouse, and special counsel Dick Sauber met to discuss strategy.

Speculation has emerged in recent days that charges against Hunter Biden could soon be filed.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys and U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden, met last week at the Justice Department’s headquarters, according to The Washington Post.

The Post said the meeting could be significant because a huddle between prosecutors and the subject of an investigation often happens toward the end of an investigation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




King Charles' Coronation Chaos: Video Captures Moment Horse Slams Into Crowd Barriers
Suspect Charged in Arizona Woman's Brutal Slaying After What Police Said He Told Them During Interview
Hunter Biden Clashing with His Dad's Administration Over a Key Move as the Walls Close In: Report
Soros Group Preparing to Swoop in and Buy Major Media Company Out of Bankruptcy: Report
Report: Agency Behind Mulvaney Bud Light Can Just Got Devastating News
See more...

Conversation