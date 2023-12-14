Hunter Biden Cleverly Evaded Possibility of Arrest by Speaking on Senate Side of Capitol: Fox News Reporter

Hunter Biden used shady stagecraft to avoid arrest for ignoring a House of Representatives subpoena by holding a news conference Wednesday on the Senate side of Capitol Hill.

The son of President Joe Biden was scheduled to be questioned in a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees related to an investigation into the alleged influence-peddling scheme implicating his father.

Instead, the younger Biden ignored the subpoena and staged a news conference in which he proclaimed his innocence.

Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram explained why Hunter appeared on the Senate side in a Wednesday post on X.

“It’s possible that [House Oversight Chairman James] Comer could have called on the Sergeant at Arms to ‘arrest’ Hunter Biden for being out of compliance with a subpoena had he showed up on Capitol Hill and did not appear for the closed door deposition,” Pergram wrote.

“But since Hunter Biden appeared on the SENATE side, the HOUSE Sergeant at Arms could not take action against Hunter Biden for being out of compliance with the Oversight Committee subpoena,” he explained.

2) It’s possible that Comer could have called on the Sergeant at Arms to “arrest” Hunter Biden for being out of compliance with a subpoena had he showed up on Capitol Hill and did not appear for the closed door deposition. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 13, 2023

3) But since Hunter Biden appeared on the SENATE side, the HOUSE Sergeant at Arms could not take action against Hunter Biden for being out of compliance with the Oversight Committee subpoena — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 13, 2023

This is because the House sergeant at arms has no authority in the Senate.

Pergram also talked about the gimmick Wednesday on Fox News.

“Hunter Biden spoke to reporters on the Senate side of Capitol Hill. That’s because he was out of compliance with the House subpoena,” Pergram said, according to Mediaite.

“That means the House Sergeant at Arms could not compel him to appear. The House has no authority on the Senate side.”







Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz — himself a former chairman of the House Oversight Committee — torched the younger Biden over the pompous stunt.

“For Hunter Biden in his arrogance to say he’s here. He wasn’t!” Chaffetz said on “The Faulkner Focus.” “He showed on the Senate side — not the House side — and there’s probably a reason for that.”

Hunter was also blasted on social media for his dodgy evasive maneuvers.

“Donald Trump Jr. sat for a 9 hour closed door deposition with Adam Schiff. Eric Trump sat for 6 hours,” podcaster Podcaster Benny Johnson said on X. “But Hunter Biden refuses to do the same and Democrats defend this?

“This is why we call it a two-tiered system of justice.”

Donald Trump Jr. sat for a 9 hour closed door deposition with Adam Schiff. Eric Trump sat for 6 hours. But Hunter Biden refuses to do the same and Democrats defend this? This is why we call it a two tiered system of justice. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 13, 2023



Donald Trump Jr. spotlighted the corporate media’s hypocritical reaction to Hunter ignoring a congressional subpoena.

“Hunter Biden just refused to show up for his congressional testimony,” the son of former President Donald Trump wrote on X.

“I’m looking forward to the same amount of outrage from the media as they’d have if I blew off any of my 5 congressional subpoena … but since they’re covering for Joe Biden & his corruption, I won’t hold my breath,” he said.

Hunter Biden just refused to show up for his congressional testimony. I’m looking forward to the same amount of outrage from the media as they’d have if I blew off any of my 5 congressional subpoenas… but since they’re covering for Joe Biden & his corruption I won’t hold my… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 13, 2023

Trump also urged the GOP to fight fire with fire in response to the Democrats’ political persecution of his father.

“I’ve had a lot of first-hand experience seeing how aggressive Congress can be when they want something. Now we will find out if the Republicans are willing to fight the way each and every Democrat did during the Russia hoax,” he said. “The results will be telling.”

I’ve had a lot of first-hand experience seeing how aggressive Congress can be when they want something. Now we will find out if the Republicans are willing to fight the way each and every Democrat did during the Russia hoax.

The results will be telling. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 13, 2023

On Wednesday, House Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said they would launch contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter.

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. Read my full statement with @Jim_Jordan below.👇 pic.twitter.com/0m5zc4k4a6 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 13, 2023

By now, there’s a mountain of circumstantial evidence suggesting Joe Biden abused his power and financially benefited from the lucrative deals Hunter Biden arranged with foreign entities during the elder Biden’s two-term vice presidency.

The House Oversight Committee details much of that evidence in a “Bidens’ Influence-Peddling Timeline” on its website.

“Records obtained through the Committee’s subpoenas to date reveal that the Bidens and their associates have received over $20 million in payments from foreign entities,” it says.

If Republicans once again sit on their hands and do nothing, they — like the 46th president — don’t deserve to remain in their taxpayer-funded jobs.

