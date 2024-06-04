Hunter Biden Confronted by His 'Sugar Brother's' Daughter, Who Demands 'Stop Taking Advantage of My Father': Report

As the Hollywood lawyer known as Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother” stands by President Joe Biden’s son, members of Kevin Morris’ family want him to walk away, according to the New York Post.

The outlet reported Tuesday that Morris was among those who showed up in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday at the start of Hunter Biden’s trial on charges that he lied on a federal form to buy a gun by saying he was not using illegal drugs. In his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” the president’s son indicated he was using drugs at the time.

Morris has been bankrolling Biden since meeting him in 2019, according to the Post.

The report said the lawyer’s 23-year-old daughter recently confronted Hunter Biden face to face for taking millions of dollars from Morris.

Dulcie Lou Morris told him to “stop taking advantage of my father,” the Post said, citing what it said was a source close to the family it did not name.

The source told the Post she and other family members objected to the extent of money spent on Hunter Biden’s legal defense.

“His entire family has abandoned him because they were livid when they found out he was bankrolling everything,” the source said.

Hunter Biden dressed down by ‘sugar brother’ Kevin Morris’s daughter: ‘Stop taking advantage of dad’ https://t.co/999lBgW29z pic.twitter.com/Sxv5SMgWPp — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2024

According to Politico, “a person close to Morris who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations” said the 60-year-old started out with good intentions and has not been able to walk away.

Will Hunter Biden be found guilty in court? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 55% (506 Votes) No: 45% (414 Votes)

“The reason Kevin got involved financially in the first place was that he could see that no one was going to help Hunter,” the source said.

“Now, four and a half years later, there’s still no help — and now Kevin is completely tapped out. So just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources. It’s pretty dire.”

Morris confirmed the account without elaboration, Politico said.

A letter from his attorneys to the House Oversight Committee listed more than $6.5 million in what were termed loans to Hunter Biden.

The money was given to Biden from 2021 through 2023, with no repayment due before Oct. 1, 2025.

The Post said Morris also paid $17,500 a month rent on a house for Hunter Biden in Venice Beach, California, from January 2020 to Oct. 15, 2020.

Morris also funneled $1 million to the president’s son by buying 13 of his paintings.

He also has been linked to the impeachment inquiry into the president, according to CNN.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan have accused the CIA of interfering with efforts by the Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service to interview Morris as part of the investigation.

The CIA has denied the allegation, but representatives of the two committees have said it was true.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.