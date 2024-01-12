Hunter Biden Enters Plea for 9 Felony Charges, Gets Trial Date

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to nine federal tax charges in a Los Angeles court on Thursday.

The troubled son of President Joe Biden appeared before Judge Mark Scarsi, a Donald Trump appointee, in a brief hearing, according to the New York Post.

The younger Biden also learned that his trial on the tax evasion charges will begin on June 20.

The indictment against Hunter Biden accuses him of flouting $1.4 million worth of federal tax obligations between 2016 and 2019 — all the while spending lavishly on drugs, prostitutes, pornography and luxury items.

If convicted of all of the charges, Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison.

Scarsi imposed several restrictions on Hunter Biden as conditions of his pre-trial release, including “a prohibition on using drugs or alcohol, a ban on gun possession and a requirement that he seek employment,” the Post reported.

The courthouse was surrounded by a crowd of reporters and interested spectators, some of whom brought attention to Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop and unsavory reputation.

Here’s the scene outside the courthouse. It’s your typical mix of press and freaks, with some overlap. There’s a guy with a bullhorn yelling, “Hunter’s laptop! Hunter’s crack pipe! Where’s CNN at?” pic.twitter.com/2v3OLOSE2B — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 11, 2024



The tax charges aren’t the only legal matter that has the first son in jeopardy of a criminal conviction.

He also faces felony gun charges in Delaware after witnessing a favorable plea deal in the case slip through his fingers courtesy of a skeptical judge.

Hunter Biden has also agreed to appear before Congress for a deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. The father-son duo is accused of engaging in an influence-peddling scheme.

BREAKING:🚨Hunter says he will sit for a deposition if Congress reissues a subpoena “If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply…” his lawyers say in a letter obtained by @BreitbartNews pic.twitter.com/tAJh6Xpoas — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) January 12, 2024

Hunter Biden previously ignored a congressional subpoena requesting that he appear for a private deposition, instead delivering a speech outside the Capitol building in which he proclaimed his innocence.

This week, Hunter Biden unexpectedly attended a House Oversight Committee hearing on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for his failure to abide by the subpoena. He was accompanied by Kevin Morris, who is making a documentary on him.

Kevin Morris joined Hunter Biden today for his stunt. Morris is making a documentary on Hunter. Was today’s charade done for the film? pic.twitter.com/ANpK1RlHs8 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 10, 2024

The committee voted in favor of the contempt resolution and sent it to the full House for review.

