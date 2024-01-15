It looks like Hunter Biden’s last-name-based luck is finally running out.

The GOP House Judiciary recently released on social media platform X an excerpt of a letter from the House to Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, the whole of which was linked in the comments.

Within, the House castigated the young Biden for skipping his scheduled private deposition on Dec. 7, 2023, informing Biden and his lawyer that the House is going to vote on whether or not he should be held in contempt of Congress for skipping the deposition, unless he chooses to obey a series of new subpoenas.

Even worse, Biden used that time to make a public speech in front of the steps of Capitol Hill, whining that the “MAGA right” was using his “mistakes” as a weapon against his father.

Because of that, the House is recommending Biden be held in contempt of court for this transgression, writing to his lawyer that his “defiance of the subpoenas has been willful and flagrant,” and “he must appear for a deposition that conforms to the House Rules and the rules and practices of the Committees, just like every other witness before the Committees.”

Therefore, according to Politico, the House Republicans “will move forward with a vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt, unless they reach a deal with his team for an interview,” with the vote scheduled for this Thursday.

That said, in the interests of “obtaining Mr. Biden’s testimony as expeditiously as possible,” the House explained at the end of the letter that though “the Committee’s subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden’s appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks.”

This whole mess is part of a larger investigation into the Biden family’s finances as a whole, which, in turn, is part of the overall Biden impeachment investigation.

In addition to the president’s embarrassing son, the president’s brother James Biden and young Biden’s former business associate, Rob Walker, are being called to testify.

The reason Hunter Biden is at the center of this right now is that, in November, he received a subpoena to testify in a closed-door session, but Biden and his legal team insisted on instead making everything public.

A contemptuous letter from his lawyer made his intentions to that effect quite clear, with his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, accusing the House Republicans of “[using] closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door.”

Apparently, Biden thought he could circumvent his legal obligation by giving an impassioned speech on the Capitol steps on Dec. 13, the day he was supposed to appear before the House, but, as we have seen so far, that hasn’t been working out so well for him.

The president’s son has perennially avoided the long arm of the law with astonishing dexterity, but now, with this motion passing all the way to a vote in the whole House, his luck might finally be running out.

The mere mention of the Biden name used to be a “get out of jail free” card for the most unscrupulous members of that disreputable family.

The president himself dodges sexual harassment accusations while his youngest son still walks free, despite a public and sordid history of abusing drugs and accusations of using his name to obtain a position he was not qualified for, all to further enrich the Biden family.

This time, however, Dad isn’t able to use his influence to protect his wayward son.

Biden can no longer avoid lawful and enforceable orders, no matter how expensive his lawyers might be. He has no excuse for dodging a subpoena, which could at least earn him a hefty fine, or at worst, end in jail time.

And those are the penalties, no matter what your last name is.

We can only hope the GOP won’t back down on this issue, and will nail down Biden to answer some tough questions. Regardless, Biden’s reputation is taking a hit that is not going to go away, no matter how much money or strong-arming from Daddy is thrown around.

