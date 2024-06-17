Hunter Biden Gives Up His Legal Battle Against Rudy Giuliani

Hunter Biden’s legal campaign against Rudy Giuliani has fizzled to a close.

Last week, Biden’s allegations that Giuliani hacked into his laptop and shared its contents with the world came to an end in some terse phrases of legalese.

Ever since the contents of the laptop became public in the fall of 2020, its contents have been a millstone around Hunter Biden’s neck, with the Biden camp trying at various times to claim the sordid tales it revealed were Russian disinformation or other brands of fiction, or an invasion of privacy on the grounds that they were, in fact, the truth.

That was the angle Biden was pursuing in September when he filed the suit against Giuliani, as noted by Politico in a Sept. 26 report. The claim was, in essence, that data on the laptop Hunter Biden never picked up from a repair shop remains his private property.

However, times have changed since then.

Hunter Biden DROPS lawsuit against RUDY GIULIANI that alleged that information on the “LAPTOP FROM HELL” was “manipulated.” The whole thing is real. The entire laptop and everything on it is legit. We all knew, but the MSM and 51 Intel TRAITORS scammed America. — Art McPhail (@afiretruckdrive) June 16, 2024

“It [Hunter Biden’s laptop] was not from Russia; it had nothing to do with Russia; it only had to do with Hunter.” Former President Donald Trump reacts to the Hunter Biden lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani being withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/o4Of0RWr92 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 15, 2024



As noted by Axios in a report Friday, the laptop and its depths were plumbed by the federal government in its case against Biden that resulted in him being convicted on three felony charges for lying on an application to buy a gun.

More potentially illegal activity revealed by the laptop could emerge in Biden’s upcoming trial on federal tax charges. That trial will begin in September.

On Friday, Giuliani declared victory, according to Newsweek.

Let’s do a quick analysis: ✅️ I was right about the Russian Collusion Hoax. They lied. ✅️ I was right about Biden’s Ukraine Bribery. They lied. ✅️ I was right about Hunter Biden’s laptop. They lied. So, what about that 2020 U.S. Presidential Election…? https://t.co/16GVKZFdYm — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 15, 2024

According to Newsweek, Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman wrote in an email that: “Mayor Rudy Giuliani has again proven himself to be telling the truth, while those going after him and President Donald Trump have been proven to be liars.

“All of the false charges that Hunter Biden made against Mayor Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer Bob Costello and others, have been withdrawn and proven to be entirely false.

“This should serve as a reminder to people that—despite the unrelenting attacks by partisan Democrats and their allies in the permanent Washington political class—Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s integrity and commitment to the truth is unwavering.”

🚨 JUST IN: Hunter Biden has DROPPED his lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over the Laptop From Hell Good. It never should’ve been brought in the first place, as it was based on a LIE. Biden was suing @RudyGiuliani claiming he manipulated data on the laptop, which was proven to be… pic.twitter.com/bT2YFAyDYl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2024

Joe Sibley, Giuiani’s attorney, said the former New York City mayor was not the only one vindicated. Former Giuliani attorney Robert Costello and the New York Post, which broke the story of the laptop in October 2020, have also been proven correct, Sibley wrote in an email, according to the Post.

“This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden’s conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the leftist mainstream media, and others who engaged in election interference,” he said.

