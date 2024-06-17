Share
Hunter Biden Gives Up His Legal Battle Against Rudy Giuliani

 By Jack Davis  June 17, 2024 at 6:09am
Hunter Biden’s legal campaign against Rudy Giuliani has fizzled to a close.

Last week, Biden’s allegations that Giuliani hacked into his laptop and shared its contents with the world came to an end in some terse phrases of legalese.

Ever since the contents of the laptop became public in the fall of 2020, its contents have been a millstone around Hunter Biden’s neck, with the Biden camp trying at various times to claim the sordid tales it revealed were Russian disinformation or other brands of fiction, or an invasion of privacy on the grounds that they were, in fact, the truth.

That was the angle Biden was pursuing in September when he filed the suit against Giuliani, as noted by Politico in a Sept. 26 report. The claim was, in essence, that data on the laptop Hunter Biden never picked up from a repair shop remains his private property.

However, times have changed since then.

As noted by Axios in a report Friday, the laptop and its depths were plumbed by the federal government in its case against Biden that resulted in him being convicted on three felony charges for lying on an application to buy a gun.

More potentially illegal activity revealed by the laptop could emerge in Biden’s upcoming trial on federal tax charges. That trial will begin in September.

On Friday, Giuliani declared victory, according to Newsweek.

According to Newsweek, Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman wrote in an email that: “Mayor Rudy Giuliani has again proven himself to be telling the truth, while those going after him and President Donald Trump have been proven to be liars.

“All of the false charges that Hunter Biden made against Mayor Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer Bob Costello and others, have been withdrawn and proven to be entirely false.

“This should serve as a reminder to people that—despite the unrelenting attacks by partisan Democrats and their allies in the permanent Washington political class—Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s integrity and commitment to the truth is unwavering.”

Joe Sibley, Giuiani’s attorney, said the former New York City mayor was not the only one vindicated. Former Giuliani attorney Robert Costello and the New York Post, which broke the story of the laptop in October 2020, have also been proven correct, Sibley wrote in an email, according to the Post.

“This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden’s conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the leftist mainstream media, and others who engaged in election interference,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation