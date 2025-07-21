Hunter Biden Goes on Profanity-Laced Tirade Against Prominent Democrats During Interview

Football coaches and field generals with records of success can get away with anger and profanity.

Those methods of communication, however, do not work as well for grown-up children with a history of influence-peddling.

In a remarkable interview posted Monday by “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan,” a progressive YouTube channel with more than 3.1 million subscribers as of Monday, Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, launched into a series of profanity-laced tirades against prominent Democrats who allegedly betrayed his father.

That list included veteran actor George Clooney. Shortly after Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate performance against now-President Donald Trump on June 27, 2024, Clooney published a piece in The New York Times urging the elder Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

“F*** him!” Hunter Biden yelled as he leaned forward in his chair. “F*** him. F*** him and everybody around him.”

“F*** you,” the younger Biden continued moments later, referring again to Clooney. “What do you have to do with f***ing anything? Why do I have to f***ing listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f***ing life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are gonna take out basically a full-page ad in the f***ing New York Times?”

Next, Hunter Biden took aim at longtime Democrat strategists James Carville and David Axelrod — notably, a pair of Obama guys.

Carville, according to the younger Biden, “hasn’t won a race in 40 f***ing years.”

Axelrod, on the other hand, “had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama, and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f***ing David Axelrod.

Hunter Biden then identified other Democrats who, along with Clooney, Carville, and Axelrod, “insert[ed] their judgment over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times, how to pass more legislation than any president in history, how to have a better midterm election than anybody in history, and how to garner more votes than any president that has ever run, and they’re gonna replace their judgment for his.”

In other words, the younger Biden apparently has not yet gotten the memo that his father only acted as president.

Finally, Hunter Biden skewered CNN Jake Tapper on account of the establishment journalist’s revisionist history.

“What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything?” the younger Biden asked. “He has the smallest audience on cable news.”

Tapper, of course, co-authored the recent book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

In that book, Tapper purported to expose the cover-up of the former president’s mental decline — a cover-up in which Tapper himself participated.

“His rating just went to s*** after he put the book out,” the younger Biden said of Tapper.

Readers who wish to view clips of Hunter Biden’s profanity-laced tirade may do so here, but obvious language warning.

Aside from his understandable-yet-laughable attempt to defend his father’s presidency, the younger Biden made some fair points. Above all, it remains clear that the reported animosity between members of the former president’s inner circle and those perceived as pushing the former president out of the 2024 campaign has not dissipated.

Nonetheless, what Hunter Biden said got lost in how he said it. A strong, successful, and above all decent man can get away with such tone and language.

From the younger Biden, however, it sounded petulant.

