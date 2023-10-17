Hunter Biden Investigated as Possible Foreign Agent as DOJ Ramps Up 'Rare' Enforcement

First son Hunter Biden’s extensive legal woes have introduced a new wrinkle — the sort of wrinkle that’s already taken down a different Democrat in the last week.

According to multiple reports, Hunter Biden could be investigated for potentially violating the Foreign Agent Registrations Act (FARA) of 1938.

USA Today notes that in Hunter Biden’s past business dealings with China and Ukraine, he never actually registered as a “foreign agent” — which is a violation.

According to the outlet, this inquiry has come about as the Justice Department is reevaluating the way in which it actually enforces FARA.

Special Counsel David Weiss will reportedly spearhead this investigation into whether or not Hunter Biden violated FARA — though it’s worth noting that a 2016 inspector general’s audit found that any sort of prosecution stemming from FARA was “rare.”

For Biden, this new headache is just the latest development in a string of thorny legal entanglements that the first son has found himself in lately.

The first son is already facing a number of charges related to illegal gun ownership and tax evasion.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could swiftly find himself going from the White House to the jailhouse.

This latest potential FARA violation is just the newest headache for the first son.

And this headache could quickly swell to a migraine given how a different Democrat was recently in headlines for FARA issues.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted as a “foreign agent” for Egypt in a sordid bribery scandal on Thursday, per USA Today.

Menendez, despite the indictments, has long denied any wrongdoing, but court proceedings are clearly not working in his favor, given Thursday’s development.

Menendez and his co-defendants face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for potential FARA violations.

Biden, meanwhile, now has to worry about FARA on top of the laundry list of issues he faces — even beyond the actual charges.

On a personal level, Hunter Biden has been dragged through an ugly and public child custody case over Joe Biden’s seventh grandchild.

However, a far more potentially devastating issue that Hunter Biden has found himself in could also implicate the incumbent president, as well.

Hunter has been a key cog in simmering corruption allegations against the current president over what the two Biden men did — or did not — accept from various foreign entities.

That particular issue has actually been part of the catalyst for ongoing impeachment inquiries against President Joe Biden.

