Hunter Biden Was Involved in Key Meetings at the End of His Father's Term: Former Chief of Staff

To put this as charitably as possible, former first son Hunter Biden is many things.

He is a man convicted on federal gun charges, a man who has pleaded guilty to a host of tax evasion charges, a failed artist, a known drug user, and as foul-mouthed as his father.

In other words, he’s exactly the sort of person who has no business being near any official, high-level White House discussions — let alone the White House itself.

So of course that’s exactly where he was while former President Joe Biden was occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

According to a scathing report from Fox News, on Thursday, former Biden White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter Biden was present for several pardon discussions toward the end of Biden’s lone term.

The obvious conflict of interest here is that Hunter was fully and unconditionally pardoned by his father during the lame-duck portion of the latter’s administration.

Zients’ meeting with House members is the final one in a series that’s been a part of Rep. James Comer’s investigation into Biden’s alleged use of the autopen.

Republicans have been examining whether Biden was unfit to be president toward the end of his term, and if it was covered up by his inner circle.

Zients told House investigators that Hunter was involved in these meetings, though it’s unclear to what degree.

Was the Biden administration the most corrupt in recent history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (41 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

There are two caveats worth noting:

It’s unclear if Hunter actually had any say in these meetings. It’s unclear if Hunter participated in any pardon discussions that involved his own.

That being said, the mere presence of Hunter Biden in these meetings is a major issue.

Regardless of whether or not Hunter was a part of his own pardon discussions, this entire debacle is a clear conflict of interest.

Hunter Biden is not a government official — “first son” is not even an official title — so what is he doing at his father’s meetings?

He’s a part of that Joe Biden inner circle. But that’s the conflict of interest part. Someone with personal interests outside of what’s best for this country has no business in these meetings.

And we all know Hunter Biden has a lot of personal interests.

The other major issue is that even if Hunter Biden were some official Cabinet member or adviser, he should’ve been fired over the litany of aforementioned legal woes.

One of the reasons this writer has never been able to agree with those who like to say that our former president pardoned his son “just out of a father’s love” is that this is bad parenting, not love.

Hunter is a screw-up, plain and simple. That should come with consequences, or else you’re basically telling him that his lifetime of bad choices is fine.

A person with a rap sheet and drug use history like Hunter Biden’s — pardoned or not — has no place being near the White House.

(Perhaps worst of all, there is no contriteness or self-reflection from Hunter.)

Yet, Hunter Biden wasn’t just near the White House. He was in important meetings about criminal pardons.

If that doesn’t sum up the entire Biden presidency in a sad, pathetic nutshell, nothing does.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.