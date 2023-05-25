Hunter Biden IRS Whistleblower Breaks Silence: 'I Just Couldn't Silence My Conscience Anymore'

The Internal Revenue Service whistleblower who sounded the alarm on the Department of Justice’s handling of the Hunter Biden tax probe broke his silence Wednesday evening.

The IRS agent blew the whistle on a DOJ investigation into President Joe Biden’s son’s alleged tax fraud and financial crimes, according to CBS News.

Gary Shapley, who has been with the agency for 14 years, believed it was his duty to draw attention to the probe and felt the prosecutors were mishandling such “a high profile, controversial” case.

“There were multiple steps that were slow-walked — were just completely not done — at the direction of the Department of Justice,” Shapley told CBS News. “When I took control of this particular investigation, I immediately saw deviations from the normal process.

“It was way outside the norm of what I’ve experienced in the past.”

The years-long investigation into Biden has been led by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, according to CBS News.

The probe has been reviewing Biden’s debts during his father’s vice presidency when he served on the board of Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine, as well as a contested gun purchase; the tax debts were reportedly paid off via a loan from Biden’s attorney, Kevin Morris.

“For a couple years, we’d been noticing these deviations in the investigative process,” Shapley told CBS News.

“And I just couldn’t, you know, fathom that DOJ might be acting unethically on this.”

In October, the FBI leaked that its agents gave sufficient evidence to the prosecutors to charge Biden with criminal tax fraud, but charges have yet to be brought against the president’s son, according to CBS News, CBS News reported.

Shapley worried that Biden was being protected during this investigation, and blew the whistle.

“Each and every time, it seemed to always benefit the subject,” Shapley told CBS News. “It just got to that point where that switch was turned on.

“And I just couldn’t silence my conscience anymore.”

