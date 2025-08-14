Hunter Biden Issues Vulgar Response to Melania Trump After She Threatens $1 Billion Lawsuit Over His Epstein Lies

Hunter Biden responded with a vulgar dismissal after first lady Melania Trump threatened to sue him for $1 billion over his claim that she met her husband through Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania Trump’s legal team called comments made last week by the son of the former president “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory” after Hunter Biden connected President Donald Trump’s marriage to Epstein.

In a video published just after 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday by Andrew Callaghan, the YouTube host asked Hunter Biden if he wanted to apologize for his remarks.

“F*** that. That’s not gonna happen,” Hunter Biden said.

He then laughed at the lawsuit.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Fox News reported late Wednesday that Melania Trump was demanding that Hunter Biden immediately remove and retract the claims and issue an apology or face legal action.

Will Melania Trump go through with her lawsuit? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3474 Votes) No: 2% (88 Votes)

In an Aug. 5 YouTube interview with Callaghan, Biden claimed Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.

Her legal team described the remarks as “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory,” as well as “extremely salacious.”

Fox News exclusively obtained the Aug. 6 letter sent by Melania’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, to Hunter Biden and his lawyer Abbe Lowell.

Brito demanded Biden “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump,” referring to the Aug. 5 claims.

“Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Brito wrote.

In the original interview, titled “Hunter Biden Returns,” Biden said Epstein “introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep.”

Biden also claimed, “Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, that’s how Melania and the first lady and the president met.”

Brito wrote, “[T]he Video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.”

“Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm,” the attorney concluded.

Prior to the release of Thursday’s video, Fox News reported it reached out to Callaghan for comment but received no response.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.