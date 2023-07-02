Hunter Biden Laptop Strikes Again as Photos Appear to Show Him Committing 2 Crimes on Camera

Hunter Biden documented his conduct behind the wheel in images found on his laptop computer.

The U.K. Daily Mail released pictures Hunter Biden took while he was en route to a session with some Las Vegas prostitutes on Aug. 1, 2018.

At the time the picture was taken, Hunter Biden was driving 172 mph.

Another photo dated June 12, 2018, which was also found on the laptop, showed the driver holding a charred crack pipe while driving 35 mph in Arlington, Virginia.

Hunter Biden’s 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” touched on his episodes of wild driving and prostitutes.

Amid another revelation from Hunter Biden’s laptop, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said they have questions about the motivations of a 2020 FBI briefing that said spreading the word about the laptop was aiding and abetting Russian disinformation, according to Fox News.

“The more we learn about what the FBI was up to in the summer of 2020, the more questions we have about what was done with information related to the Hunter Biden investigation,” Grassley said.

The briefing was a “clear effort to discredit our oversight,” he said.

“Was there a broader effort by federal law enforcement to improperly silence or sideline anything critical of the Biden family in the run-up to the 2020 election?”

“The timeline that is emerging does not paint a picture of an apolitical FBI, and the bureau has a duty to explain itself, which it has so far failed to do.”

Johnson said that entwined with the implications of foreign policy reverberations from the Biden family’s network of businesses is the barrier put in the way of investigating allegations against the Biden family.

“As troubling as Biden family corruption is — and the extent to which it comprises American foreign policy — there is a much larger story of corruption to be uncovered,” he said.

“The complicity of federal law enforcement and the unequal application of justice is a true threat to our democracy.”

“Because the partisan corruption spans Democrat and Republican administrations, one has to wonder, ‘How is it being orchestrated and sustained?’” he said.

In a transcript of his deposition, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said that as early as December 2019, the FBI notified the IRS that the laptop might contain evidence of tax crimes. Hunter Biden recently reached a plea deal in which he will receive probation for admitting to not paying taxes.

“The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID,” Shapley said.

The timeline puts authentication of the laptop months before since-discredited allegations that its contents were Russian disinformation.

