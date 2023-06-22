Hunter Biden Learns His Court Date: 'IT IS ORDERED That the Defendant Shall Appear'

In an order as short as it was sweet to many on the right, Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear in court regarding the Department of Justice case against him.

The entire order consisted of one sentence:

“At Wilmington this 21st day of June 2023, IT IS ORDERED that the defendant shall appear for an initial appearance on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM in Courtroom 4A, J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, 844 N. King Street, Wilmington, Delaware.”

Hunter Biden Appearance Order by The Western Journal on Scribd

The president’s son has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of income tax evasion and enter a “pretrial diversion agreement” in regard to a third charge regarding illegal possession of a firearm, The Hill reported.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, must now decide whether or not to approve the plea agreement.

“If he complies with the program’s terms, he will likely have the firearm charge dropped from his record,” The Hill reported. “If the plea deal is accepted by a judge, Biden will likely stay out of prison and may receive a probation sentence instead.”

The Hill pointed out the difference between how Republicans viewed the proceedings versus the way Democrats have generally attempted to downplay it to keep it from damaging Biden’s father, President Joe Biden.

Should the judge accept Hunter Biden’s plea deal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (9 Votes) No: 99% (765 Votes)

Republican Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said his investigation into Biden’s family would continue and called the plea deal “a slap on the wrist.”

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.,’ former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Our system is BROKEN!”

However, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the committee, unsurprisingly saw things differently.

“This development reflects the Justice Department’s continued institutional independence in following the evidence of actual crimes and enforcing the rule of law even in the face of constant criticism and heckling by my GOP colleagues who think that the system of justice should only follow their partisan wishes,” Raskin said, according to Reuters.

Raskin also accused House Republicans of “wailing” about the proceedings underway in the court of a Trump appointee.

The White House refused to comment on the arrangement when asked by Reuters.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” was all spokesman Ian Sams told the outlet. “We will have no further comment.”

Hunter Biden could potentially see prison time over the tax charges, but two experts cited by Reuters called that possibility remote.

“He’s not going to prison,” Michael Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor who now chairs the white-collar practice at the law firm Cole Schotz, told Reuters.

“He is facing prison time,” he said, “but whether or not practically and realistically he goes is very different.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.