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Former first son Hunter Biden, seen talking to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in a file photo dated Dec. 13, 2023, offered advice to the Democratic Party Wednesday.
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Former first son Hunter Biden, seen talking to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in a file photo dated Dec. 13, 2023, offered advice to the Democratic Party Wednesday. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Hunter Biden, Man Who Isn't in Prison Thanks to Dem Establishment, Attacks Dem Establishment After Primary Stunners

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 25, 2026 at 3:26pm
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Here are the eight most fright-inducing words you can ever hear from Hunter Biden: “Here, try this. Trust me, it’s good stuff.”

Here are the second eight most fright-inducing words you can ever hear from Hunter Biden: “I’m not running for office. But if I were …”

Of course he’s not; despite the Democrats voting like crackheads on Tuesday, they aren’t actually going to elect someone whose primary personality trait in public life is being one.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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