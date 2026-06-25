Hunter Biden, Man Who Isn't in Prison Thanks to Dem Establishment, Attacks Dem Establishment After Primary Stunners
Here are the eight most fright-inducing words you can ever hear from Hunter Biden: “Here, try this. Trust me, it’s good stuff.”
Here are the second eight most fright-inducing words you can ever hear from Hunter Biden: “I’m not running for office. But if I were …”
Of course he’s not; despite the Democrats voting like crackheads on Tuesday, they aren’t actually going to elect someone whose primary personality trait in public life is being one.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.