Hunter Biden, Man Who Isn't in Prison Thanks to Dem Establishment, Attacks Dem Establishment After Primary Stunners

Here are the eight most fright-inducing words you can ever hear from Hunter Biden: “Here, try this. Trust me, it’s good stuff.”

Here are the second eight most fright-inducing words you can ever hear from Hunter Biden: “I’m not running for office. But if I were …”

Of course he’s not; despite the Democrats voting like crackheads on Tuesday, they aren’t actually going to elect someone whose primary personality trait in public life is being one.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.