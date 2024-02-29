When a question about “the big guy” was raised in Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, his response focused on his father.

As noted by the New York Post, the comment added to previous speculation that a 2017 message from one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, which referred to a 10 percent stake in a proposed $5 million business project being held “for the big guy,” was referring to President Joe Biden.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia recounted the circumstances of Hunter Biden’s comments to Breitbart.

“At one point, we asked Hunter about the 10 percent for ‘the big guy.’ We showed him the email that it laid it all out,” she said.

“And he said, ‘Oh, that was after my father left office,” Greene said.

Greene quoted Hunter Biden as saying the business concept being discussed at the time was somewhat of a daydream.

“What’s wrong with having a pie-in-the-sky idea? When [Joe Biden] left office in 2017, I thought he was done. I had no idea he was gonna run for president. What’s wrong with just some pie?” Greene quoted Hunter Biden as saying.

But despite the message saying “the big guy” would get a cut, Hunter Biden said there was no plan to share profits with Joe Biden.

“Hunter said, ‘When it came down to the agreement that we signed, there was no percentage for my father in the business,’” Greene said.

Greene also said Hunter Biden tried to pass off the multiple speakerphone calls he took from his father during meetings with business associates as normal.

“He was saying, ‘It’s totally normal for your parents to call you,’” Greene said. “He just totally kept on saying, ‘Oh, this is normal. This is normal.’”

Greene said Hunter Biden insisted he was selected for the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, “to defend democracy and Burisma was stopping Russian aggression.”

She said the comment may foreshadow attacks on Republicans in the weeks to come.

“I have a prediction that they’re gonna move it on to members of Congress like me and others, Jim Jordan, Jamie Comer, any of us that got hot and heavy on this Ukraine Burisma stuff, that they’re somehow going to say that Republicans are Russian sympathizers. They’re gonna call me that anyway because I won’t fund the Ukraine war,” she said.

“They’re probably going to accuse us of being Russian sympathizers and falling for Russian disinformation and its election meddling. And then Democratic members of Congress here already saying they will not certify Trump’s election if he wins,” Greene said, adding that there was “a really weird theme in there with the whole Russian thing.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Hunter Biden’s closed-door session “proves several bits of our evidence that we’ve been conducting throughout this investigation,” according to Fox News.

“There are also some contradictory statements that I think need further review,” he said.

“So this impeachment inquiry will now go to the next phase, which will be a public hearing,” Comer said.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, said Hunter Biden’s Wednesday appearance should be the last chapter in the investigation.

“The transcripts of witnesses who have been called to date, including Hunter’s, makes it obvious that there is nothing left to ask, answer, say or do. This illegitimate inquiry should have ended long before their star witness was indicted for lying, but it wasn’t. Now that Hunter has put this partisan conspiracy to the lie that it is — on the record and under oath — this political charade should finally come to an end,” he said.

