Hunter Biden Now Suspected of Smoking Crack at DC Strip Club

No one was under the misapprehension that Hunter Biden was, um, one of the better political kids out there.

Beyond the fact that his employment history, particularly in Ukraine, seems to be unusually linked to his father’s political fortunes, at the very least, there’s also the character issue.

This is a man accused of fathering a child with a woman who is now 28. (Given the timing, the sordid event that led to the situation may have happened while he was in a relationship with his deceased brother’s widow.)

What’s more, he admits he once bought crack from a homeless encampment, among other faux pas.

Well, yes. But did we know he once allegedly smoked crack at a strip club in Washington, D.C.?

In a bit of news that seems a bit more like it would have involved Hunter Thompson than Hunter Biden — and yet, was completely unsurprising in its revolting seediness — the son of the Democratic presidential front-runner is “suspected of smoking crack inside a strip club where he dropped ‘thousands of dollars’ during multiple visits — at the same time he held a seat on the board of a controversial Ukrainian natural gas company,” according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Employees at Archibald’s, a strip club in the vicinity of the White House, instantly recognized Hunter Biden’s photograph when it was shown to them; the individuals told the Post that Biden would regularly drink in the club’s VIP room.

And, according to a managing partner of Archibald’s, he wasn’t just there for a tipple.

James Ritter said that in late 2018, there was an incident involving “suspicion of drug use.”

“There was a smell of burning Styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here,” Ritter said.

“We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped.”

“VIP employees suspected it was crack,” Ritter added.

There were other noteworthy details in the Post’s story on Hunter’s latest alleged imprecations.

Biden spent thousands of dollars in the VIP room using “credit cards that didn’t have his name on it,” Ritter said.

That’s apparently a no-no at Archibald’s: The club requires bills to be paid with credit cards that match official IDs.

“Hunter was a bit of an exception,” Ritter said, in what certainly wasn’t the first or last time that phrase has or will be uttered.

“Whenever he was in town he came in for two days in a row, disappeared and come back a month later,” Ritter said.

So, why does this matter? Once a guy admits he’s purchased crack in a homeless encampment, the fact that he’s a drug addict is rather unquestioned, even if this is very much the most recent allegation we have of Hunter Biden using illicit substances and being in an environment probably not conducive to sobriety.

Part of the issue is that, while addiction is a lifelong problem, the Biden campaign has a certain unspoken narrative they like to encourage regarding Hunter: He’s a prodigal son who’s returned to eat carob pods with the pigs more than a few times. There’s no evidence his alcohol or drug use is an ongoing problem, and politicians going after his addictive excesses when questioning how a man who once got kicked out of the Navy after testing positive for cocaine kept on getting plum jobs is uncalled for.

That excuse doesn’t work when, during his time with Burisma, he was allegedly smoking crack in the VIP room of a strip club where he was dropping thousands of dollars.

I understand there’s such a thing as functional addiction, but this isn’t the kind of behavior high-functioning people in their late-40s can get away with, leading again to questions about whether Hunter Biden’s core competencies extended beyond his last name.

Also, if this is true, how often do we revise the Hunter Biden story? Lest we forget, the revelation about him buying crack from a homeless encampment came from a July New Yorker profile titled “Will Hunter Biden Jeopardize His Father’s Campaign?”

While no definite conclusion was reached about Hunter Biden’s sobriety, the general tone of the article suggested that after a coke binge in Los Angeles before entering a wellness center, things in that department had more or less disappeared, if not from Hunter’s life than from the story’s narrative.

The question must have been asked by writer Adam Entous whether or not Hunter was still using — and whatever answer was proffered seems curiously absent from the piece.

He went on with his business interests, got married and took on responsibilities that your average 28-year-old does, just two decades later.

There is this somewhat telling bit in the story, though, detailing how his ex-wife Kathleen filed for divorce and revealed Hunter’s relationship with his brother’s widow, Hallie.

“On December 9, 2016, Kathleen filed for divorce, and on February 23, 2017, she filed a motion in D.C. Superior Court seeking to freeze Hunter’s assets, alleging that he ‘created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.’ The motion was leaked to the New York Post, along with the revelation that Hunter and Hallie were dating,” the story stated.

“Kathleen told friends that she felt ostracized by the Biden family. Hunter denied hiring prostitutes, and said that he hadn’t been to a strip club in years. But, he said, the evening the story was published, ‘I went directly to a strip club. I said, ‘F— them.’'”

I’m sure.

