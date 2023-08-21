A line buried in a lengthy article about Hunter Biden’s legal maneuvering is raising a host of new questions — and not just about the first son’s efforts to stay out of prison.

In an article that runs well over 4,000 words, Politico reported Friday about the hardball tactics Biden attorney Chris Clark was using on behalf of his client — including threatening to put President Joe Biden on the witness stand.

But one little-noticed quote from Hunter Biden is starting to get more attention — and bring more attention to how much the current president’s son had to do with the 2020 impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

In the piece, Politico quotes an email Hunter sent to “one of his advisers,” who had asked for a meeting to try to settle his problems with the IRS.

“I have a meeting tomorrow with impeachment lawyers for the day,” Biden responded. “It will have to wait until Tuesday I’m afraid.”

One of those who noticed was Miranda Devine, a columnist for the New York Post who breathes fire when it comes to covering the cover-up surrounding Hunter Biden.

“Hunter was involved in the Trump impeachment over Ukraine. In the summer of 2019, he tells an adviser he has an all-day meeting ‘with impeachment lawyers.’ After 5 years, he still has not been interviewed by Weiss’ team or testified before the grand jury,” she wrote.

Devine had the timing of Biden’s statement wrong — the Politico article says the adviser’s email was sent Jan. 26, 2020 — but the point is the same.

Hunter Biden, a man whose dissolute lifestyle was public knowledge even before the damning evidence of his laptop surfaced, was playing a personal role in the then-ongoing impeachment trial over a phone call Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(Trump’s defense attorneys had opened their case a day before, according to a PolitiFact timeline.)

The article doesn’t delve into what exactly Hunter Biden might have been meeting with impeachment attorneys about.

However, it’s interesting to note that the meeting was taking place while Hunter was supposedly under investigation for his own “tax affairs” — an investigation that had begun in 2018.

At the time, Joe Biden had been out of the executive branch for just over three years but had been in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination for seven months.

So, assuming the meeting actually was happening and wasn’t some story Hunter made up to go off on a toot with one of his prostitute girlfriends, what was the first-son-to-be doing talking to “impeachment attorneys”?

Well, one thing might be the fact that he knew a good bit about corruption in Ukraine, being as he was a lucratively paid board member of the energy company Burisma even though he had no background in energy or Ukraine.

His father was known to have taken his own direct role in Ukraine corruption by getting a prosecutor fired — a prosecutor who happened to be investigating the very company that was paying Hunter Biden.

And it was those kinds of dealings that Trump had asked Zelenskyy to look into during the telephone call that was the subject of the Democrats’ farcical impeachment effort.

Now, three years later, it emerges almost hidden inside a report about Hunter Biden’s legal strategists that Biden was playing a personal role, largely unknown, in the impeachment proceedings.

Who were the “impeachment lawyers” Hunter Biden was meeting with? What was it Hunter knew that could occupy an entire day’s worth of meeting? Was Hunter giving those “impeachment lawyers” information about what was actually occurring in Ukraine when it comes to corruption so they could be prepared if Trump’s defense tried to spring a surprise?

Was the whole Trump impeachment effort a Democratic scheme to cover up the Biden family’s dealings with Ukraine, China and other foreign entities in preparation for Joe Biden’s eventual nomination and election to the White House?

With a murderers’ row of Democratic leaders in the House such as then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then-Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and then-Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, it’s hard to think of anything that’s beyond the realm of possibility.

An establishment media interested in informing the American public about its own government would be all over that line in the Politico piece. But that’s too much to ask for in the United States of 2023.

Here’s hoping Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are going to keep doing the job journalists should be.

