Hunter Biden Reaches Agreement with Prosecutors in Bid to Avoid Jail Time

A Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden soon will go away now that a plea deal has been reached.

President Joe Biden’s son will plead guilty to two federal charges of willfully failing to pay federal income taxes, according to a court filing submitted Tuesday by federal prosecutors.

NBC News, citing what it said were sources who had seen the full plea agreement, said U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss will recommend that Hunter Biden be sentenced to probation for the two tax crimes.

The filing said Biden has agreed to enter a pretrial diversion agreement to resolve a charge of possession of a gun by a drug user or drug addict.

According to The New York Times, the conditions of the deal would be that the president’s son would be drug-free for two years and agree never to own a gun again.

Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s criminal defense lawyer, said in a statement to NBC News that it was his “understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said.

“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government,” he said.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” he said.

Weiss’s office said in a statement, “Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year.”

Reactions to the news were harsh.

“Hunter Biden pleading guilty to a gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges with no jail time is a stunt to make him look like he is just cooperating with the [Department of Justice],” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Tuesday on Twitter.

“Meanwhile,” she said, “the pathetic and weaponized DOJ who protects their puppet President and refuses to prosecute Joe Biden and Hunter for taking bribes from Ukrainian oligarchs and raking in tens of millions of dollars from foreign countries bc the Big Guy makes policy decisions to be help his customers are the real crimes the Biden’s should be charged with!”

Hunter Biden pleading guilty to a gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges with no jail time is a stunt to make him look like he is just cooperating with the DOJ. Meanwhile the pathetic and weaponized DOJ who protects their puppet President and refuses to prosecute Joe Biden and… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 20, 2023

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket,'” former President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“100 year charges for Trump over paperwork filing, a plea deal for Hunter over the laptop Are you paying attention yet?” Jack Posobiec posted on Truth Social.

President Trump called it FBI raids for J6 peaceful protestors & months of pre-trial detention FBI raids for pro-life protestors School board moms called “domestic terrorists” FBI raids & indictments for Trump But Hunter Biden? He gets a hush hush plea deal & no jail time pic.twitter.com/ldJ6x6RbZB — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 20, 2023

“Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery,” GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said.

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. Read my full statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/9swtTaUUQu — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 20, 2023

The plea agreement ends the criminal probe of Hunter Biden but not congressional investigations centered around the Biden family’s finances.

