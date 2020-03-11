Hunter Biden Reaches Child Support Settlement That Keeps His Financial Records Under Wraps

Hunter Biden reached a final child support settlement with the mother of his Arkansas child on Tuesday night just hours after being pilloried by a judge for seeking yet another delay in the matter.

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, had told Circuit Judge Holly Meyer on Tuesday that he was unable to attend a child support deposition scheduled this week due to coronavirus, his pregnant wife’s imminent due date and the “intense media scrutiny” surrounding the case.

“The court has reviewed the history of this litigation and finds that the Defendant has been given considerable leniency regarding continuances and delay,” Meyer wrote in a response to Hunter Biden on Tuesday afternoon ordering him to be physically present in Arkansas for a deposition on Wednesday and a court hearing on Friday.

“The defendant’s attempts to delay this case are mounting such that one begins to see a pattern of delay,” Meyer wrote, noting that Hunter Biden has filed four motions for continuance, been granted four delays in submitting financial documents for discovery and has had his deposition delayed three times.

Earlier this month, Meyer signaled that she’d had enough.

“He needs to make himself available and unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition,” Meyer told Hunter Biden’s lawyer, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

“It’s not good enough for him to just say, ‘I’m not available.’ That’s not good enough. I need to know why he’s not available or where he is or what could possibly be more important than what’s going on in this case,” the judge said.

“And again, the only information I have is that your client’s not employed right now, so it’s not a work excuse. So what is it?”

On Wednesday morning, lawyers for the mother of his child, Court Motion: Hunter Biden Refusing To Release Financial Docs in Paternity Case, told Meyer in an email that a “global, final settlement of all issues” was reached late Tuesday night.

If the settlement is approved by the court, Hunter Biden would succeed in keeping much of his finances secret from the court.

Lawyers for Roberts have since December accused Hunter Biden of refusing to provide basic information about his finances, including a list of all companies he owns or controls, his sources of income and employers for the past five years, unredacted copies of his tax returns, copies of deeds to properties he owns and more.

Hunter Biden even refused to provide the address in which he resides and his telephone number, Roberts’ attorney said in a January court filing.

The financial records sought from Hunter Biden would have included information relating to his work with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Hunter Biden served on that company’s board from 2014 through 2019.

