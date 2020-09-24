An interim Senate committee report that condemns Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine will be referred to the Justice Department to consider whether actions the report found improper were criminal, according to Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Speaking on Fox News Wednesday, Paul said an interim report issued by the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees may have revealed criminal conduct on the part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son.

“I think riding on Air Force 2 and doing business is illegal,” Paul said. “I think it’s illegal to take money from a Russian politician’s wife.”

The report said that Hunter Biden’s consulting firm was paid $3.5 million by the wife of a former Moscow mayor.

Explosive Senate investigation on Hunter Biden reveals illegal activity that should be referred to DOJ for possible criminal indictment. BREAKING: Hunter Biden Received Millions From Wife Of Ex-Moscow Mayor, Paid Suspects Allegedly Tied To Trafficking https://t.co/hGzYm7H2RI — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 23, 2020

“I think the only way to determine the actual legality of this is to have it referred to the Department of Justice,” Paul said.

“So I’m going to send the report over,” he said. “I don’t know if the whole committee will vote for it, but I’m sending the report tomorrow to the Department of Justice, and we’re asking for a criminal referral.”

Although Congress has the power to investigate, it has no power to prosecute. That means that any time Congress wants charges filed, or at least considered, it must procedurally refer the case to the Justice Department for its review.

“We want to see if there’s a criminal investigation that’s justified. Here’s this evidence. Look at it. You’re the lawyers for the government. You decide if you have enough evidence to prosecute,” Paul said.

The report from Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa said Hunter Biden “was paid as much as $50,000 per month to serve on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner, while his father was the public face of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.”

“Burisma was not the only example of Hunter Biden seeking to monetize his family name. During the course of our investigation, Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson uncovered additional examples of Hunter Biden, other family members, and their business associates pursuing financial arrangements with foreign nationals in various parts of the world,” the report said.

The report said that “Treasury records acquired by the Chairmen show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.

“In particular, these documents show that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was vice president of the United States and after.”

The report said that it discovered “questionable financial transactions involving Hunter Biden, other members of the Biden family, and their associations with foreign nationals. These foreign nationals have questionable backgrounds that have been identified as being consistent with a range of criminal activities, including but not limited to organized.”

It said that “the Obama administration knew that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic and did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.”

“Moreover, this investigation has illustrated the extent to which officials within the Obama administration ignored the glaring warning signs when the vice president’s son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch,” the report said.

Report on Hunter Biden by The Western Journal on Scribd

“This report not only details examples of extensive and complex financial transactions involving the Bidens, it also describes the quandary other U.S. governmental officials faced as they attempted to guide and support Ukraine’s anticorruption efforts.”

Many on the right called out establishment media organizations for their lack of coverage of the report.

Russian Billionaire wired Hunter Biden 3 1/2 Million Dollars. This on top of all of the other money he received while Joe was V.P. Crooked as can be, but Fake Mainstream Media wants it to just go away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

1. New York Times, Washington Post, Politico, and most of the Democrat Party-media coverup for the corrupt Biden family, including Hunter and Joe. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 24, 2020

The Senate released a BOMBSHELL report about Hunter Biden yesterday, showing ties to human trafficking, corrupt foreign dealings, & a $3.5M wire transfer from a Russian billionaire while Joe was VP. ZERO mentions on ABC, CBS, NBC, & CNN. Only 1 on MSNBC. The bias is unreal! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 24, 2020

The interim report concluded that “Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board negatively impacted the efforts of dedicated career-service individuals who were fighting to push for anticorruption measures in Ukraine.”

“Because the vice president’s son had a direct link to a corrupt company and its owner, State Department officials were required to maintain situational awareness of Hunter Biden’s association with Burisma,” the report said.

“Unfortunately, U.S. officials had no other choice but to endure the “awkward[ness]” of continuing to push an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine while the vice president’s son sat on the board of a Ukrainian company with a corrupt owner,” it said.

“Hunter Biden and his family were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe.

“Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, in particular, formed significant and consistent financial relationships with the corrupt oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky during their time working for Burisma, and their firms made millions of dollars from that association while Joe Biden was vice president and the public face of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.”

