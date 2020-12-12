Federal prosecutors subpoenaed Hunter Biden on Tuesday seeking records of his business dealings with more than two dozen entities, including Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and Chinese companies, The Associated Press reported.
Biden announced on Wednesday through his father’s presidential transition team that he was the target of an investigation into his tax affairs.
He did not disclose any other details of the investigation in his statement.
A source familiar with the probe told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the investigation started in 2018, before Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign.
According to the AP, the subpoena, issued through the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, seeks records related to Burisma and Chinese companies.
Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma in April 2014, months after his father had taken over as the Obama administration’s chief liaison to the Ukrainian government.
Burisma executives were at the time seeking to expand the company’s business outside of Ukraine.
They also hoped to quash various investigations into Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevesky, who was under investigation for bribery.
Burisma paid Hunter Biden and his business partner more than $80,000 per month as board members.
Biden also consulted for CEFC China Energy, a major Chinese energy firm whose chairman had suspected links to the People’s Liberation Army.
A Senate report released in September revealed that CEFC wired Biden nearly $6 million from August 2017 to September 2018.
The report said that U.S. banking regulators flagged some of the wire payments for potential criminal activity.
The Republican senators who released the report said that Biden’s financial dealings raised “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”
Joe Biden has refused to answer questions from reporters about the investigation into his son.
“I’m proud of my son,” he said Friday when a reporter asked if he believes Hunter Biden had committed any crimes.
