Hunter Biden Spent Thousands on Russian Prostitute Addiction, Funded by Joe Himself

The scandals surrounding President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, never seem to end.

As the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop continue to be disclosed, it now appears that the president may have financed his son’s participation in a Russian escort ring, the Washington Examiner reported.

“Hunter Biden spent over $30,000 on escorts, many of whom were linked to ‘.ru’ Russian email addresses and worked with an ‘exclusive model agency’ called UberGFE during a 3 1/2 month period between November 2018 and March 2019,” the Examiner reported.

Some of that money appeared to have come from Biden’s father who committed to wiring him $100,000 to help pay his bills in December 2018 and January 2019.

Biden allegedly wired his son $5,000 while he was actively engaged with an UberGFE escort.

Other texts and communication also indicate that Hunter Biden convinced his father to send him $20,000 to pay for his stay at a New York City drug rehabilitation program. But he never checked into that rehab program.

The news of Hunter Biden’s possible involvement with Russian prostitution or human trafficking is nothing new.

“Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an ‘Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,'” a 2020 Senate report by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin read.

That report also further outlined that Hunter Biden “sent thousands of dollars” to people either involved in “transactions consistent with possible human trafficking” or “potential association with prostitution.”

Do you think that Joe Biden is unaware of his son's possible crimes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (244 Votes) No: 90% (2309 Votes)

But now it seems that it was some of Joe Biden’s money that went toward his son’s spending.

However, there is no suggestion that Joe Biden knew how his son was spending the money he wired him, the Examiner reported.

But the fact that Hunter Biden might be connected to human trafficking and Russian prostitution rings should come as no surprise given the continual evidence that has been uncovered about his past.

It is well established that Hunter Biden has spent years struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. He has also had affairs and questionable relationships with women.

At the beginning of the June more sordid evidence of his past was uncovered in a video of him swinging a handgun around while he was naked with a prostitute, the New York Post reported.

There are also more and more reports outlining just how much Hunter Biden seems to have spent on his disgusting lifestyle.

“Leaked emails reveal how Hunter Biden was desperate to avoid jail for unpaid taxes — after blowing hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury cars, prostitutes, drugs and designer clothing,” the Daily Mail reported last year. “The pictures, documents, emails and texts reveal that despite reporting more than $6 million of income from 2013 to 2016, Hunter’s bacchanalian expenses left him with huge debts to credit card companies and the tax man.”

Given months and months of increasing evidence on Hunter Biden’s lifestyle, it should really come as no surprise that President Joe Biden’s money got slipped into the mix now and again, whether he was aware of what it was going toward or not.

But with such a wayward son and questionable spending, it does beg the question of the morality of the American president.

At the very least, it puts President Biden and the nation that he is supposed to be leading, in a questionable and embarrassing situation on the world stage.

People may not expect world leaders to be saints, but possibly funding human trafficking and prostitution may be beyond the pale, even for the most secular of people.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.