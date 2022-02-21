Hunter Biden Still Under Federal Investigation: Mother of His Child Testifies Before Grand Jury in Secret Probe

Scandal keeps swirling around Hunter Biden as his finances and business dealings continue to be investigated by the Department of Justice.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter’s three-year-old daughter, testified this week before a federal grand jury in Delaware that is reportedly investigating Biden for tax crimes, the Daily Mail reported.

Roberts is just one of the people on a growing list of his associates who have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the Department of Justice’s probe into Biden’s finances.

In 2018, Roberts had Hunter’s baby out of wedlock, Navy Joan. Roberts then got into a legal battle with Biden when she filed a paternity suit, the New York Post reported.

At first, Hunter denied having had a relationship with Roberts and did not acknowledge the child as his. But DNA tests showed that the baby was almost certainly his, CNBC News reported.

During the battle over child support, Hunter also claimed in 2019 that he was too poor to pay child support. But at the time he was living in a Hollywood rented residence and driving a Porsche, the Daily Mail reported.

Hunter did not want to reveal his financial information, and finally, an Arkansas court called for a hearing on whether he should be held in contempt for his failure to disclose that information, CNBC News reported.

Clint Lancaster, an attorney for Roberts, accused Hunter of having no respect for the court.

“The defendant’s conduct is willful and contemptuous,” Lancaster wrote in a motion asking a judge to hold Biden in contempt of court, CNBC News reported.

“The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state or the needs of his child for support. This court should sanction the defendant as it deems appropriate and just,” Lancaster added.

Finally, Hunter agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of monthly child support to Roberts in order to avoid the possibility of being held in contempt.

But aside from the financial and legal problems with Roberts, the Department of Justice has been looking into Hunter’s other finances for a few years now.

In 2019, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss issued JP Morgan Chase a grand jury subpoena for Hunter’s bank transactions with the Bank of China. The subpoena also wanted the transactions that involved Hunter’s uncle, James Biden, as well as his former business partners Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin, the New York Post reported.

Then just after Joe Biden won the presidency, in December of 2020, Hunter revealed that he was being investigated by the DOJ and commented on how he was taking the issue very seriously.

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said at the time, the New York Post reported.

The scandal surrounding Hunter continued to grow when the New York Post reported on a hard drive from his laptop. It reportedly contained emails with information about his overseas business dealings, along with photos and videos that have sexual and drug content.

Meanwhile, many of the the details of the investigation into Hunter are unknown and the grand jury testimony from Roberts remains secret, the Daily Mail reported.

After giving several hours of testimony, Roberts declined to speak with reporters.

