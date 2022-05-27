Hunter Biden bragged in a 2018 recording about working with China’s top espionage official, according to a new report.

The Washington Examiner reported that the statement was found in a recording on Biden’s laptop computer.

The Examiner said that Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert, had examined the data and ruled that “there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data.”

The computer contained a 47-minute tape during which Hunter Biden spoke about Patrick Ho, who was then the vice-chairman of the now defunct Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, with which Biden did business.

“I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of the, literally, Dr. Patrick Ho — the f***ing spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing,”

“The richest man in the world is missing, who was my partner,” Biden said.

Biden was referring to Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC.

Ho was arrested in 2017 and made a phone call immediately to James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, who was said he thought the call was intended for Hunter Biden.

Ho retained Hunter Biden for $1 million to provide “counsel to matters related to U.S. law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any U.S. law firm or lawyer,” according to an “attorney engagement letter” also found on the hard drive.

During the recording, Hunter Biden spoke more about Ye.

“He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the f***ing largest f***ing LNG port in the world … and I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. attorney himself,” he said.

The recording “has not been manipulated and is authentic,” Dimitrelos told the Examiner.

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have accused the Department of Justice of not being fully cooperative with their requests for information about business dealings between Hunter Biden and foreign nationals.

Grassley’s office said that information obtained by the DOJ through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act had been withheld from his office.

Former assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy said that ongoing federal investigation of Hunter Biden went far deeper than his taxes

“There has been a concerted effort to refer to the Justice Department’s probe as the ‘Hunter Biden tax investigation’ in order to obscure the fact that Hunter Biden and his taxes are the least consequential aspects of it. The investigation should be called the Biden investigation,” he said.

“Besides the fact that it implicates several members of the Biden family, the relevant inquiry is: Why, when President Obama made Vice President Biden the point man for U.S. policy regarding various countries, did people closely aligned to the regimes of those countries believe it was in their interest to pour millions of dollars into Biden family ventures?” McCarthy said.

Johnson told the Examiner that the establishment media have been ignoring congressional investigations into Hunter Biden’s foreign entanglements.

“Now, they have been forced to acknowledge the authenticity of Hunter’s laptop,” Johnson said, “but they are still ignoring the national security implications of our report.”

